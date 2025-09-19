Concern for girl, 12, missing from Perth for five days

Concern is growing for the wellbeing of a 12-year-old girl missing from Perth for five days.

Police Scotland is appealing for information for Pantica Sali, also known as Garofita, who was last seen between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, September 14 in the Victoria Street area.

She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long, dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black dress, white trainers and hooped earrings. She was also carrying a supermarket carrier bag.

Concern for Pantica’s wellbeing

Inspector Colin Watson said: “We are concerned for Pantica’s wellbeing and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on where she may be, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1182 of Friday, 19 September, 2025.