Best pictures from Rattray Beaver Run

One of Scotland’s most challenging runs put athletes through their paces on Sunday.

The Rattray Beaver Run – formerly the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k – has been a fixture on the calendar for more than 30 years.

More than 100 runners contested the undulating course which offers spectacular views over the Perthshire and Angus countryside.

The event’s future is now in the safe hands of Blairgowrie and District Rotary Club, with the aid of a three-year sponsorship from Tayside groundworks specialists Kilmac.

Rotarian and chief marshal Bob Ellis said: “We are delighted with the number of entries for the first rebranded event. They are a mix of locals and runners from further afield.

“It has been a real community effort bringing everything together to ensure a successful event. We have left no stone unturned.”

Kilmac staff cemented their commitment to the run, with some taking part in the event, with others helping on the day in various roles.

The charities benefiting from this year’s Rattray Beaver Run are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, based at Perth Airport, and Parkinson’s UK.