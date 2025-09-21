Best pictures from Rattray Beaver Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Best pictures from Rattray Beaver Run

More than 100 runners signed up for the Rattray Beaver Run, the new name for the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k

Rattray Beaver Run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Rattray Beaver Run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Morag Lindsay & Gemma Bibby

One of Scotland’s most challenging runs put athletes through their paces on Sunday.

The Rattray Beaver Run –  formerly the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k – has been a fixture on the calendar for more than 30 years.

More than 100 runners contested the undulating course which offers spectacular views over the Perthshire and Angus countryside.

The event’s future is now in the safe hands of Blairgowrie and District Rotary Club, with the aid of a three-year sponsorship from Tayside groundworks specialists Kilmac.

Rotarian and chief marshal Bob Ellis said: “We are delighted with the number of entries for the first rebranded event. They are a mix of locals and runners from further afield.

“It has been a real community effort bringing everything together to ensure a successful event. We have left no stone unturned.”

Kilmac staff cemented their commitment to the run, with some taking part in the event, with others helping on the day in various roles.

The charities benefiting from this year’s Rattray Beaver Run are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, based at Perth Airport, and Parkinson’s UK.

10k runners pictured from left, Gillian Edwards, Holly Wilson, Ally Wilson, Kelly Johnstone and Hannah McDonald. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p>
Charlotte Taylor (left) and Shawnee Burke pictured before the start of the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Friends Kirsty Smith (left) and Ellie Smith have their photo taken before the start of the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Kilmac employees taking part in the runs from left, Half Marathon runners, Joe Lynch, Marc McGarry, Kim McDonald and 10K runner Kerry Clark. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Half Marathon runners Jack South (left) and John Robertson pictured before the race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Kerry Clark who works for race sponsors Kilmac gives a wave during the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The Half Marathon runners make their way out of Rattray during the race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The start of the 10k race, number 63 is Stuart Kerr who went on to win the 10k race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Michael Bannon from race sponsors Kilmac approaches the Half Marathon finishing line. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
A kilted Robert Brown pictured during the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Cally Urquhart from Blairgowrie winning the ladies 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Stuart Kerr approaches the finish line to win the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
81 year old Bob Brown, the oldest competitor in todays 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Craig Lutton from Forfar Road Runners having fun during the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The first lady to cross the finish line in the Half Marathon Carol Greig. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p>
Gregg Parsons celebrates as he approaches the finish line to win the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Kirsty Clark from race sponsors Kilmac approaches the finishing line in the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p>
10k race winners Stuart Kerr and Cally Urquhart pictured after finishing. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Medals waiting for the runners at the finish line. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p>
Stuart Kerr pictured with his winners medal after winning the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Marc McGarry from race sponsors Kilmac reacts after finishing the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The first lady to cross the finish line in the Half Marathon Carol Greig.
All smiles from Sonia Drummond after finishing the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

Conversation