News Best pictures from Rattray Beaver Run More than 100 runners signed up for the Rattray Beaver Run, the new name for the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k Rattray Beaver Run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency By Morag Lindsay & Gemma Bibby September 21 2025, 4:07pm September 21 2025, 4:07pm Share Best pictures from Rattray Beaver Run Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5336010/rattray-beaver-run/ Copy Link 0 comment One of Scotland’s most challenging runs put athletes through their paces on Sunday. The Rattray Beaver Run – formerly the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k – has been a fixture on the calendar for more than 30 years. More than 100 runners contested the undulating course which offers spectacular views over the Perthshire and Angus countryside. The event’s future is now in the safe hands of Blairgowrie and District Rotary Club, with the aid of a three-year sponsorship from Tayside groundworks specialists Kilmac. Rotarian and chief marshal Bob Ellis said: “We are delighted with the number of entries for the first rebranded event. They are a mix of locals and runners from further afield. “It has been a real community effort bringing everything together to ensure a successful event. We have left no stone unturned.” Kilmac staff cemented their commitment to the run, with some taking part in the event, with others helping on the day in various roles. The charities benefiting from this year’s Rattray Beaver Run are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, based at Perth Airport, and Parkinson’s UK. 10k runners pictured from left, Gillian Edwards, Holly Wilson, Ally Wilson, Kelly Johnstone and Hannah McDonald. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p> Charlotte Taylor (left) and Shawnee Burke pictured before the start of the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Friends Kirsty Smith (left) and Ellie Smith have their photo taken before the start of the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Kilmac employees taking part in the runs from left, Half Marathon runners, Joe Lynch, Marc McGarry, Kim McDonald and 10K runner Kerry Clark. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Half Marathon runners Jack South (left) and John Robertson pictured before the race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Kerry Clark who works for race sponsors Kilmac gives a wave during the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency The Half Marathon runners make their way out of Rattray during the race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency The start of the 10k race, number 63 is Stuart Kerr who went on to win the 10k race. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Michael Bannon from race sponsors Kilmac approaches the Half Marathon finishing line. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency A kilted Robert Brown pictured during the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Cally Urquhart from Blairgowrie winning the ladies 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Stuart Kerr approaches the finish line to win the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency 81 year old Bob Brown, the oldest competitor in todays 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Craig Lutton from Forfar Road Runners having fun during the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency The first lady to cross the finish line in the Half Marathon Carol Greig. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p> Gregg Parsons celebrates as he approaches the finish line to win the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Kirsty Clark from race sponsors Kilmac approaches the finishing line in the 10k. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p> 10k race winners Stuart Kerr and Cally Urquhart pictured after finishing. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Medals waiting for the runners at the finish line. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency</p> <p> Stuart Kerr pictured with his winners medal after winning the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency Marc McGarry from race sponsors Kilmac reacts after finishing the Half Marathon. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency The first lady to cross the finish line in the Half Marathon Carol Greig. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency All smiles from Sonia Drummond after finishing the 10k run. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Conversation