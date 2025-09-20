Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after Markinch arrest

A police probe has been launched into the death of a man at a hospital in Kirkcaldy following his arrest in Markinch.

Officers were called to a property in Balbirnie Street, Glenrothes, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man was arrested and deemed in need of medical treatment before being transported to Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Police Scotland said it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at premises on Balbirnie Street, Markinch, Glenrothes.

“The man was assessed as requiring medical assistance and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

“The circumstances are under investigation.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

NHS Fife said it could not comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

The PIRC has been contacted by The Courier for comment.