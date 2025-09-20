Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after Markinch incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after Markinch incident

Officers were called to Balbirnie Street on Thursday morning following concern for a man. He later died at Victoria Hospital.

By Lucy Scarlett & Neil Henderson
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Police took the man to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A police probe has been launched into the death of a man at a hospital in Kirkcaldy following an incident in Markinch.

Officers were called to a property in Balbirnie Street, Markinch, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man was assessed and deemed in need of medical treatment before being transported to Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Police probe after death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital

Police Scotland said it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at premises on Balbirnie Street, Markinch.

“The man was assessed as requiring medical assistance and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

“The circumstances are under investigation.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

NHS Fife said it could not comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

The PIRC has been contacted by The Courier for comment.

