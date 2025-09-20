Police probe after ‘serious sexual assault’ of girl, 17, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe after ‘serious sexual assault’ of girl, 17, in Dundee

An area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue was sealed off by police.

By Neil Henderson & James Simpson
The taped cordon and marked police vehicles at grassy area off City Road in Dundee.
Police sealed off land at City Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are probing the “serious sexual assault” of a 17-year-old girl in Dundee.

The incident happened between 9pm and 11.20pm on Friday on land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

A large area remained sealed off on Saturday as a police investigation got underway.

Several police vehicles were parked up on City Road, with officers directing people away from the area.

Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee. Blue and white police tape is around a large grassy area. A number of police cars can be seen.
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Courier reporter James Simpson was at the scene and described what he saw.

He said: “Police have taped off a large area of footpath at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

“CID officers were continuing to do door-to-door inquiries at about 1pm.

“There are also two uniformed officers situated in two cars beside the cordon.

“The cordon is an extensive one and runs along the back of the nearby allotments.”

Police investigation into the serious sexual assault of the teenage girl

Extensive inquiries are ongoing and the girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Paul Walker from the Public Protection Unit in Dundee said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Area of land at junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee.
Area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“A dedicated team of detectives, supported by officers from the local policing team, are working on this investigation and carrying out a CCTV trawl, as well as door-to-door inquiries.

“Despite the time of night, there were cars and pedestrians in the area.

“And I am asking anyone who was in Tullideph Road, City Road, Pentland Avenue, Pentland Crescent, Cleghorn Street or Pitfour Street between 9pm and 11.20pm to get in touch.

“Please think back. Did you see something suspicious or out of the ordinary?

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV footage, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.”

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, added: “We understand this will be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can.

“There will be patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents as our inquiries continue.

“Anyone with any concerns or information should speak to these officers they are there to help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation