Police probe after ‘serious sexual assault’ of girl, 17, in Dundee

Police are probing the “serious sexual assault” of a 17-year-old girl in Dundee.

The incident happened between 9pm and 11.20pm on Friday on land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

A large area remained sealed off on Saturday as a police investigation got underway.

Several police vehicles were parked up on City Road, with officers directing people away from the area.

Courier reporter James Simpson was at the scene and described what he saw.

He said: “Police have taped off a large area of footpath at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

“CID officers were continuing to do door-to-door inquiries at about 1pm.

“There are also two uniformed officers situated in two cars beside the cordon.

“The cordon is an extensive one and runs along the back of the nearby allotments.”

Police investigation into the serious sexual assault of the teenage girl

Extensive inquiries are ongoing and the girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Paul Walker from the Public Protection Unit in Dundee said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“A dedicated team of detectives, supported by officers from the local policing team, are working on this investigation and carrying out a CCTV trawl, as well as door-to-door inquiries.

“Despite the time of night, there were cars and pedestrians in the area.

“And I am asking anyone who was in Tullideph Road, City Road, Pentland Avenue, Pentland Crescent, Cleghorn Street or Pitfour Street between 9pm and 11.20pm to get in touch.

“Please think back. Did you see something suspicious or out of the ordinary?

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV footage, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.”

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, added: “We understand this will be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can.

“There will be patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents as our inquiries continue.

“Anyone with any concerns or information should speak to these officers they are there to help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.