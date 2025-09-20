‘Serious collision’ closes A92 in both directions in Fife close to Kilmany

A “serious collision” has closed the A92 in both directions in north Fife close to Kilmany, on Saturday afternoon.

A section of the busy trunk road between Rathillet and Kilmany is currenly closed off by police.

Emergency services, including the Scottish Ambulance Service, are also at the scene.

Traffic Scotland is warning of delays and tailbacks and advising motorists to avoid the area at this time.

A post on X said: “The A92 is currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision.

“Police are directing traffic locally but traffic is very heavy around the area.”

One eyewitness told the Courier he was stuck in a long line of traffic and could see a police van parked across the A92 blocking access.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been contacted by the Courier for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

