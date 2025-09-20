Police say fire that destroyed Lochgelly cinema building started deliberately

Police investigating the major fire that destroyed a former cinema building in Lochhelly on Friday say the fire was started deliberately.

Six fire crews and a high-reach appliance spent over 13 hours tackling the blaze at the vacant building on Bank Street.

Flames shooting 20-30 feet into the air and plumes of smoke from the fire were visible for several miles, leaving the building gutted.

Bank Street and Hall Street were reopened on Saturday afternoon, 24 hours after the fire started.

However, Cook Square remains closed off and people are being warned to stay clear of the area.

Police treating Lochgelly cinema fire as deliberate

Nobody was injured in the incident that saw shops, businesses and some homes evacuated.

Inspector Carley Marshall said an investigation had been launched into the case of the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

He said: “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that could help to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who lives in the local area to review their private CCTV and dash-cam footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1593 of 19 September.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.