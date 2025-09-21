Anti-immigration and counter protestors clash in second Dundee demonstration

Anti-immigration and counter-protestors clashed for a second time in Dundee.

The two groups faced off in Alloway Terrace for about four hours on Saturday afternoon.

A significant police presence kept them apart, with both sides trading insults across the barriers.

Saturday’s protests saw the two sides separated by officers – and kept considerably further apart than during last week’s close stand off.

A large area of “no man’s land” ensured it was just insults, rather than physical objects, being thrown.

Anti-immigration protestors could be heard to shout “paedos,” “get back to your own country” and “you’re a bunch of queers.”

Counter-protestor, meanwhile, responded with chants of “fascist scum” and “this is what community looks like”.

It was the second demonstration to take place in Alloway Terrace, following last weekend’s protest when eggs were thrown.

Counter-protestors: ‘As long as they turn up, we will turn up’

The counter-protest was organised by Stand Up To Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council, drawing around 150 participants.

Harvey Duke, a senior steward for the counter-protestors, said: “We’ve maintained good numbers here today.

“It’s important because last time, we faced a barrage of not only eggs but rocks and vapes too.

“Despite this we have had a lot of people – some vulnerable people – turning up without fear.

“We’re having a celebration here as well as challenging the other side, with music being played.

“The social problems we face are not the fault of asylum seekers, and they should not be blamed.”

He added: “At the moment, the anti-immigration organisers are saying they want to have a weekly protest.

“As one of the organisers of the anti-racism protestors, I will say: as long as they turn up, we will turn up to make sure asylum seekers and local people feel safe and don’t feel intimidated.”

Anti-immigration protests ‘going to be every week,’ says organiser

Around 100 anti-immigration protestors gathered in Alloway Terrace on Saturday, many carrying Scottish flags.

Speaking to The Courier at last week’s protest, one organiser said: “We don’t want illegal migrants here and we’re doing it for the women and kids.

“It was a peaceful protest and this is going to be the first of many more to come.

“It’s going to be every week after this.

“We’re going to be boycotting hotels, houses of multiple occupancies and B&Bs.

“I can’t be a racist. Look at the colour of my skin.

“Half of the people here aren’t racist either.

“It’s the fact they’re [asylum seekers] here illegally and we don’t know anything about their background.”