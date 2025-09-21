Anti-immigration and counter protestors clash in second Dundee demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anti-immigration and counter protestors clash in second Dundee demonstration

The two groups faced off in Alloway Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

By Lucy Scarlett
Protestors and counter-protestors faced off in Dundee for the first time last week. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Protestors and counter-protestors faced off in Dundee for the first time last week. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Anti-immigration and counter-protestors clashed for a second time in Dundee.

The two groups faced off in Alloway Terrace for about four hours on Saturday afternoon.

A significant police presence kept them apart, with both sides trading insults across the barriers.

Saturday’s protests saw the two sides separated by officers – and kept considerably further apart than during last week’s close stand off.

A large area of “no man’s land” ensured it was just insults, rather than physical objects, being thrown.

Anti-immigration protestors could be heard to shout “paedos,” “get back to your own country” and “you’re a bunch of queers.”

Counter-protestor, meanwhile, responded with chants of “fascist scum” and “this is what community looks like”.

It was the second demonstration to take place in Alloway Terrace, following last weekend’s protest when eggs were thrown.

Counter-protestors: ‘As long as they turn up, we will turn up’

The counter-protest was organised by Stand Up To Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council, drawing around 150 participants.

Harvey Duke, a senior steward for the counter-protestors, said:  “We’ve maintained good numbers here today.

“It’s important because last time, we faced a barrage of not only eggs but rocks and vapes too.

“Despite this we have had a lot of people – some vulnerable people – turning up without fear.

Counter-protestors gathered in Alloway Terrace on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

“We’re having a celebration here as well as challenging the other side, with music being played.

“The social problems we face are not the fault of asylum seekers, and they should not be blamed.”

He added: “At the moment, the anti-immigration organisers are saying they want to have a weekly protest.

“As one of the organisers of the anti-racism protestors, I will say: as long as they turn up, we will turn up to make sure asylum seekers and local people feel safe and don’t feel intimidated.”

Anti-immigration protests ‘going to be every week,’ says organiser

Around 100 anti-immigration protestors gathered in Alloway Terrace on Saturday, many carrying Scottish flags.

Speaking to The Courier at last week’s protest, one organiser said: “We don’t want illegal migrants here and we’re doing it for the women and kids.

“It was a peaceful protest and this is going to be the first of many more to come.

Anti-immigration protestors carried Scottish flags. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s going to be every week after this.

“We’re going to be boycotting hotels, houses of multiple occupancies and B&Bs.

“I can’t be a racist. Look at the colour of my skin.

“Half of the people here aren’t racist either.

“It’s the fact they’re [asylum seekers] here illegally and we don’t know anything about their background.”

