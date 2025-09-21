Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Kingsway due to crash

Drivers in Dundee faced delays on the Kingsway following a crash.

The collision happened on the A90 near the Myrekirk Roundabout at around midday on Sunday.

The road was closed from the Myrekirk Roundabout to the Swallow Roundabout, with tailbacks reported to Longforgan.

The A90 fully reopened at 2pm.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

A Traffic Scotland update on X read: “The Kingsway has now reopened between the Swallow Roundabout and Myrekirk Roundabout following an earlier accident.

“Only residual delays remaining on approach to the Swallow Roundabout.”

An Amey post added: “A90 northbound at Myrekirk roundabout, Dundee. Road has fully reopened following road traffic incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.