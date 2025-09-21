Claims Raith Rovers thugs joined Montrose ‘Ultras’ in organised attack on East Fife fans

A police probe has been launched after footage emerged of violent clashes between rival East Fife, Montrose and Raith Rovers thugs.

Supporters traded kicks and punches outside Bayview Stadium during half-time at Saturday’s Scottish Division One match.

It’s alleged that a group of Raith Rovers hooligans joined with Montrose supporters inside the ground before a planned attack on home fans.

Footage shared on social media captured supporters fighting and several were involved in wrestling on the ground.

The mobile phone footage also shows club stewards trying to keep rival fans apart.

The match between the two sides ended in a one-all draw.

East Fife Football Club said it is now reviewing its own CCTV and working closely with police to identify those involved.

Claims Raith hooligans joined Montrose Ultras to fight Rival East Fife fans

A statement issued by the club said it had been made aware that a small minority of Montrose ‘ultras’ had been joined in the stadium by a larger group who associated themselves with Raith Rovers.

It added: “At half-time, this group left the visitors section of the stadium and made their way towards the ‘home’ end, where the gates are routinely opened to allow home supporters to exit temporarily for smoking breaks.

“This group then engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters.

“Sadly, a couple of our supporters received injuries which required medical attention.

“Thankfully, we understand the damage is not serious, and we hope they have not suffered any lasting psychological impact.

“We want to stress that no prior intelligence had been received to suggest any risk of such an incident on Saturday.”

Police probe into violence at Bayview

The statement continues: “Our colleagues at Montrose FC were equally shocked and upset by what unfolded.

“We would like to thank our supporters for the restraint shown under severe provocation.

“We also wish to recognise the efforts of our directors, our security team and the Montrose Supporters’ Liaison Officer to safeguard our fans when under threat and while awaiting the arrival of police officers.

“Please be assured that we are committed to ensuring Bayview Stadium continues to be a safe and welcoming environment for all who visit.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers received a report of a disturbance on Harbour View in Methil at about 3.55pm on Saturday.

By the time they arrived, however, they found the incident had ended.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended but there was nothing ongoing and no reports of any injuries.

“No further police action was required.

“We are aware of footage circulating online and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Montrose Football Club added: “We are deeply disappointed with yesterday’s events and are currently working closely with East Fife, police and other authorities to fully understand the situation and take whatever action is appropriate.”