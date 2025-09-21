Claims Raith Rovers thugs joined Montrose ‘Ultras’ in organised attack on East Fife fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims Raith Rovers thugs joined Montrose ‘Ultras’ in organised attack on East Fife fans

Police have launched an investigation after footage of violent clashes was posted on social media.

By Neil Henderson
Rival East Fife and Montrose supporters clash outside Bayview Stadium.
Rival East Fife and Montrose supporters clash outside Bayview Stadium. There have been claims their number were supplemented by fans associated with Raith Rovers. Image: Supplied

A police probe has been launched after footage emerged of violent clashes between rival East Fife, Montrose and Raith Rovers thugs.

Supporters traded kicks and punches outside Bayview Stadium during half-time at Saturday’s Scottish Division One match.

It’s alleged that a group of Raith Rovers hooligans joined with Montrose supporters inside the ground before a planned attack on home fans.

Footage shared on social media captured supporters fighting and several were involved in wrestling on the ground.

The mobile phone footage also shows club stewards trying to keep rival fans apart.

Stewards at Bayview struggle to keep rival fans apart.
Stewards at Bayview struggle to keep rival fans apart. Image: Supplied

The match between the two sides ended in a one-all draw.

East Fife Football Club said it is now reviewing its own CCTV and working closely with police to identify those involved.

Claims Raith hooligans joined Montrose Ultras to fight Rival East Fife fans

A statement issued by the club said it had been made aware that a small minority of Montrose ‘ultras’ had been joined in the stadium by a larger group who associated themselves with Raith Rovers.

It added: “At half-time, this group left the visitors section of the stadium and made their way towards the ‘home’ end, where the gates are routinely opened to allow home supporters to exit temporarily for smoking breaks.

“This group then engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters.

East Fife and Montrose fans clash outside Bayview Stadium.
Fans clash outside Bayview Stadium. Image: Supplied

“Sadly, a couple of our supporters received injuries which required medical attention.

“Thankfully, we understand the damage is not serious, and we hope they have not suffered any lasting psychological impact.

“We want to stress that no prior intelligence had been received to suggest any risk of such an incident on Saturday.”

Police probe into violence at Bayview

The statement continues: “Our colleagues at Montrose FC were equally shocked and upset by what unfolded.

“We would like to thank our supporters for the restraint shown under severe provocation.

“We also wish to recognise the efforts of our directors, our security team and the Montrose Supporters’ Liaison Officer to safeguard our fans when under threat and while awaiting the arrival of police officers.

Police probing violent clashes the East Fife versus Montrose match.
Police are probing violent clashes during the East Fife versus Montrose match. Image: Supplied

“Please be assured that we are committed to ensuring Bayview Stadium continues to be a safe and welcoming environment for all who visit.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers received a report of a disturbance on Harbour View in Methil at about 3.55pm on Saturday.

By the time they arrived, however, they found the incident had ended.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended but there was nothing ongoing and no reports of any injuries.

“No further police action was required.

“We are aware of footage circulating online and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Montrose Football Club added: “We are deeply disappointed with yesterday’s events and are currently working closely with East Fife, police and other authorities to fully understand the situation and take whatever action is appropriate.”

