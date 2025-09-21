Woman, 36, charged and man, 28, hospitalised after knife attack near Glenrothes

A woman has been charged and a man hospitalised following a knife attack near Glenrothes.

Police were called to a property in Leslie on Saturday night after reports of an assault.

At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital, while a 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Man hospitalised after Glenrothes attack

Police Scotland confirmed the assault involved a knife.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm on Saturday September 20, we received a report of an assault at a property in Leslie, Glenrothes.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection.”

The woman is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday September 22.