News Woman, 36, charged and man, 28, hospitalised after knife attack near Glenrothes The assault took place at a property in Leslie. By Lucy Scarlett September 21 2025, 4:01pm A woman has been charged following an attack in Leslie. Image: PA A woman has been charged and a man hospitalised following a knife attack near Glenrothes. Police were called to a property in Leslie on Saturday night after reports of an assault. At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital, while a 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Man hospitalised after Glenrothes attack Police Scotland confirmed the assault involved a knife. A spokesperson said: "Around 10.30pm on Saturday September 20, we received a report of an assault at a property in Leslie, Glenrothes. "Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. "A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection." The woman is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday September 22.