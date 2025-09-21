Police launch appeal after child, 5, bitten by dog in Forfar

Police have launched an appeal after a 5-year-old was bitten by a dog in Forfar.

The incident took place in Academy Street, shortly before 5pm on Monday September 15.

The child was bitten on the arm by a yellow coloured Labrador-type dog but did not sustain any injuries.

The dog was reportedly on a long lead and was being walked by a white male in his 40’s.

Officers have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Forfar are appealing for witnesses following a dog bite incident in the town.

“About 6.40pm on Monday September 15, a 5-year-old child was bitten on the arm by a dog on Academy Street in Forfar.

“The dog was on a long lead and was being walked by a white male in his 40’s.

“The child was not injured, but officers are keen to trace with the owner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/393983/25.