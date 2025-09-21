Police launch appeal after child, 5, bitten by dog in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch appeal after child, 5, bitten by dog in Forfar

The incident took place in Academy Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Academy Street in Forfar
The dog reportedly bit the child in Academy Street on Monday. Image: Google Street View

Police have launched an appeal after a 5-year-old was bitten by a dog in Forfar.

The incident took place in Academy Street, shortly before 5pm on Monday September 15.

The child was bitten on the arm by a yellow coloured Labrador-type dog but did not sustain any injuries.

The dog was reportedly on a long lead and was being walked by a white male in his 40’s.

Police appeal after child bitten by dog in Forfar

Officers have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Forfar are appealing for witnesses following a dog bite incident in the town.

“About 6.40pm on Monday September 15, a 5-year-old child was bitten on the arm by a dog on Academy Street in Forfar.

“The dog was on a long lead and was being walked by a white male in his 40’s.

“The child was not injured, but officers are keen to trace with the owner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/393983/25.

