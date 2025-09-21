Man, 56, seriously injured after motorcycle crash involving two cars closes Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 56, seriously injured after motorcycle crash involving two cars closes Fife road

Police closed the A916 south of Cupar for three hours.

By Neil Henderson
A916 Craigrothie.
The A916 road near Craigrothie was closed for three hours. Image: Google Street View.

A motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a country road near Cupar for three hours.

Emergency services were called to the A916 near Craigrothie shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an accident.

It involved a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, a black Nissan Duke and a black Kia Stonic.

The rider of a motorcycle, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment with what are described as serious injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Police closed the road for around three hours to allow investigations to take place.

An appeal has now been made for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was on the A916 at the time to come forward.

A916 road in Fife closed for three hours

Police Constable Stuart Hill said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

“I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage.

“It may contain images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1746 of September 20.

Elsewhere on Saturday, a 37-year-old man was arrested after a “serious collision” closed the A92 in Fife for two hours.

