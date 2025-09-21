Man, 56, seriously injured after motorcycle crash involving two cars closes Fife road

A motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a country road near Cupar for three hours.

Emergency services were called to the A916 near Craigrothie shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an accident.

It involved a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, a black Nissan Duke and a black Kia Stonic.

The rider of a motorcycle, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment with what are described as serious injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Police closed the road for around three hours to allow investigations to take place.

An appeal has now been made for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was on the A916 at the time to come forward.

A916 road in Fife closed for three hours

Police Constable Stuart Hill said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

“I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage.

“It may contain images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1746 of September 20.

