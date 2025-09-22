News A92 near Cowdenbeath reopens after crash The eastbound carriageway was partially blocked following the incident. By Ben MacDonald September 22 2025, 9:06am September 22 2025, 9:06am Share A92 near Cowdenbeath reopens after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5336492/delays-a92-cowdenbeath-eastbound-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The A92 eastbound carriageway is restricted. Image: Google Street View The A92 eastbound carriageway near Cowdenbeath has fully reopened after a crash. One lane on the carriageway was closed following the incident, which took place just after 8.30am on Monday morning. Motorists were being urged to approach the area with caution, with delays of about 13 minutes reported. It has not been confirmed if anyone was hurt. Police Scotland has been approached for more information.
