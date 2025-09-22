Former Dunfermline bank could become Starbucks under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Dunfermline bank could become Starbucks under new plans

The old Nationwide building on Carnegie Avenue is the subject of proposals for a coffee shop.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Starbucks could take over the former Nationwide building in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock
Starbucks could take over the former Nationwide building in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock

A former Dunfermline bank building could be turned into a Starbucks drive-thru under new plans.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the former Nationwide Pitreavie branch on Carnegie Avenue into a coffee shop.

The building was occupied by Nationwide until recently but is now said to be vacant.

The application is for external alterations to the building and shows how it would look as a Starbucks drive-thru.

The proposals include changes to the road layout and parking, and the addition of EV chargers.

New Dunfermline Starbucks would be ‘positive addition’ to area

The building would also be divided into two, and while there is no confirmed operator for the other unit yet, the applicant says “it is likely to be leased by a bakery”.

A statement submitted with the plans says the cafe would be a “complementary and positive addition” to the area.

Earlier this year, the building’s owner The Explorer Group – which operates franchises including Starbucks and M&S Food in Scotland – said it would honour Nationwide’s lease on the building, despite mooting the idea of turning the site into a food and drink outlet.

Hamish Rankin, head of property at the firm, told the Dunfermline Press in April: “There are no plans to close the branch. Nationwide have the lease on that branch.

The Nationwide branch on Carnegie Avenue. Image: Google Street View
How the Starbucks outlet could look. Image: Opfer Logan Architects.

“We bought that branch and leased it back to Nationwide and we are totally respecting that as a landlord.”

However, the documents lodged with the council say the building is now vacant.

The Courier has approached The Explorer Group and Nationwide for comment.

Nationwide’s HQ at Caledonia House, next door to the Carnegie Avenue branch, shut last year, but it is reported that Sky is set to move into the site.

More from News

Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Dundee residents' shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes
The A9 at Dalnaspidal, Highland Perthshire. Image: Google Street View
Drivers accused of hitting 110mph on A9 in Highland Perthshire
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader quits role and leaves SNP in 'surprise' move
2
Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy.
Fife Flyers ban fan for 'racist and discriminatory' online comments about player
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale
Police on Perth High Street.
Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed
Andy Murray to take part in Dunhill Links Championship
Dunhill Links 2025: Which film stars and sporting legends are heading for Tayside and…
Perth High School
New £80m Perth High School forced to shut due to power supply fault
Police were called to the Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Woman, 43, found dead in Dundee Salvation Army building
a woman in a dark room with spooky make-up on as part of the Ghosts of Glamis event
The best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee

Conversation