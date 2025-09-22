Former Dunfermline bank could become Starbucks under new plans

A former Dunfermline bank building could be turned into a Starbucks drive-thru under new plans.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the former Nationwide Pitreavie branch on Carnegie Avenue into a coffee shop.

The building was occupied by Nationwide until recently but is now said to be vacant.

The application is for external alterations to the building and shows how it would look as a Starbucks drive-thru.

The proposals include changes to the road layout and parking, and the addition of EV chargers.

New Dunfermline Starbucks would be ‘positive addition’ to area

The building would also be divided into two, and while there is no confirmed operator for the other unit yet, the applicant says “it is likely to be leased by a bakery”.

A statement submitted with the plans says the cafe would be a “complementary and positive addition” to the area.

Earlier this year, the building’s owner The Explorer Group – which operates franchises including Starbucks and M&S Food in Scotland – said it would honour Nationwide’s lease on the building, despite mooting the idea of turning the site into a food and drink outlet.

Hamish Rankin, head of property at the firm, told the Dunfermline Press in April: “There are no plans to close the branch. Nationwide have the lease on that branch.

“We bought that branch and leased it back to Nationwide and we are totally respecting that as a landlord.”

However, the documents lodged with the council say the building is now vacant.

The Courier has approached The Explorer Group and Nationwide for comment.

Nationwide’s HQ at Caledonia House, next door to the Carnegie Avenue branch, shut last year, but it is reported that Sky is set to move into the site.