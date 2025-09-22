EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Love Island star on life in Broughty Ferry with Dundee footballer partner

Broughty Ferry is the new home of Love Island star Laura Anderson.

The Stirling-born TV personality rose to fame in 2018 after appearing on the ITV dating show and has racked up 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She’s settled into a huge home with “amazing” Tay views with her partner, Dundee FC footballer Clark Robertson, and her two-year-old daughter Bonnie.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Laura has lifted the lid on how much she “loves” life in the Ferry.

What are Laura Anderson’s favourite places in Broughty Ferry?

The 36-year-old, who moved to the Dundee suburb in May, says it is the perfect place to raise Bonnie.

She said: “It’s just so quiet and peaceful.

“It kind of reminds me of where I grew up in Stirling, up in Cambusbarron.

“I’ve lived all over through different stages of my life, but I think at Bonnie’s age now, having a garden and the cute little village feel, it feels really safe.”

Laura has been settling into her new house, which has a jacuzzi and a fire pit.

She recently hosted a birthday party for Bonnie and is looking forward to welcoming fellow Love Island star and close friend Kaz Crossley for a visit.

As well as enjoying Broughty Ferry Gala Week earlier this year, Laura and Bonnie have been going to different parks and have spotted dolphins from the beach.

David Lloyd and Innoflate are also regular haunts.

The Gallery Cafe is one of her favourite spots to grab a coffee, while Pizza Revolution is her go-to for a takeaway with Clark.

She said: “On a Saturday after the game, Clark’s like ‘I can eat naughty now, I’ve done my game’, so we go to Pizza Revolution.

“It is funny though, because they don’t deliver and you have to have a pickup slot, and I’m like, who doesn’t deliver?

“You know you’re in a small town when people don’t deliver.”

The influencer has also had a night out in the Ferry, enjoying tapas and singing karaoke with friends.

Laura said: “I didn’t want to go home. It shut at 1am and I was like, guys, I could go on all night!”

Bonnie is Dundee footballer’s ‘biggest fan’

The mum-of-one is also on the hunt for some local restaurants to take Clark to and “keep the romance alive”.

The pair recently spent their anniversary in St Andrews, which she says was “gorgeous”, and they are planning to visit Carnoustie Golf Links.

She said: “Obviously when we met, I was already a mum and you still want to have that separate relationship.

“My mum comes up twice a month so that we can have a date night.

“We just went to London recently. He graduated from this football course that he’s doing for when he finishes playing, so that was really nice.”

Laura also revealed how much she and Bonnie enjoy supporting Clark at weekend games.

She said: “That’s when I meet up with his mum and dad.

“They come down from Aberdeen and we get to have a little catch-up and support him.

“Bonnie loves it. She shouts ‘goal’ and she’s like ‘goal, Cack’ and when he comes into the hospitality after the game, when he’s had his shower, she goes crazy.

“She calls him Cack, because she can’t say Clark, but she is his biggest fan.

“His kids, every second weekend, will come down and go to the games.

“Watching the three of them at the football is really cute. They look after her, so it’s nice.”

Hopes of staying in Broughty Ferry

Although the couple aren’t sure what the future holds, Laura is hopeful they’ll stay in Tayside.

She said: “I don’t know how long we’re going to be here, it depends how his football goes, but I’m quite flexible.

“Bonnie’s quite settled in her nursery and it works well for me. People are so nice here.

“It’s a slower way of life. People are very sweet when I’m walking down the Ferry.

“I always go to that Tiger Lily shop – I worked for them once – and the new Pret’s gorgeous as well.

“People are really sweet. I have to say, I do like it.

“I hope Clark signs another contract!”

Stirling-born Laura going ‘back to cabin crew roots’ with latest charity effort

Laura is currently preparing to take part in Jet Set Spin at Aberdeen International Airport to raise funds for charity.

The challenge, which takes place on Friday, will see participants spin while aircrafts and helicopters take off and land around them.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “We’re raising money for AberNecessities and Sport Aberdeen.

“It’s helping kids and families that are in need locally, so people can donate nappies, or the money goes a long way and obviously sport helps kids so much.

“I’m really excited to be kind of back on the runway, back to my cabin crew roots, but doing it a little bit different this time.”