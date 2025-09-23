Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation

Haggis and ice cream might not be everyone’s idea of a dream pairing. But for one of the newest names on Pitlochry’s high street, it’s been a recipe for success.

Pinchy’s Gelato opened in the town centre earlier this summer.

Business has been brisk, but when the team unveiled their haggis gelato on Tik Tok, it soared to a whole new level.

So far the post has racked up almost 600,000 views.

And visitors from around the world are calling in to ask: “Is this the place that does the haggis ice cream?”

Pinchy’s owner Clare Pinchbeck says they’ve been bowled over by the interest.

“We wanted to offer something completely different,” she said.

“And nobody has done haggis before.

“We’ve given out more tasters than actual scoops,” Clare admitted.

“But a lot of people are saying they genuinely like it.”

Ice cream and haggis? ‘Actually, it’s not that bad’

Pinchy’s haggis gelato is the real deal.

Clare’s team use haggis from Rory Macdonald’s third generation butcher shop across the road.

It’s then whipped through the ice cream, before great chunks of the stuff are thrown in at the end.

The result is sweet, spicy and surprising.

“We get people saying ‘this is going to be horrible’,” said Clare.

“And then they taste it and go ‘actually that’s not bad’.

“You often see haggis paired with sweet things, like cranberry, these days,” she added.

“So maybe it’s not that strange.”

Popular Pitlochry tea room family delivering scoops full of stuff

Clare and daughter Hettie opened Pinchy’s at 95 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, earlier this year.

They already run the popular Hettie’s tea room further along the main street.

And the name for the new place is a nod to the man who inspired it all.

Clare’s late husband Stephen was known as ‘Pinchy’.

And when Hettie was little, dad and daughter liked nothing more than to sneak out and share an ice cream.

Pinchy’s is no run-of-the-mill ice cream parlour though.

Here they serve 18 flavours of gelato, which uses less cream than traditional ice cream, but is whipped more slowly, giving it a far creamier texture.

Everything is made in small batches on the premises.

And every scoop is rammed full of “stuff”.

“We’ve sold other people’s ice cream at Hettie’s for years,” said Clare.

“But I never felt there was enough stuff in it.

“Now we’re making our own we can fill it with as much stuff as we possibly can.”

Enchanted Forest visitors in for sweet treat

The height of summer might be coming to an end in most places.

But Pitlochry does things differently and so does Pinchy’s.

Here the big tourist season continues through to the end of the Enchanted Forest light show at the start of November.

And so Pinchy’s will be staying open to serve the busloads of visitors who pour into the town, and dishing up its gelato with warm crumble made from locally grown apples and plums.

Beyond that, the mincemeat pie flavour is already in the mix for Christmas.

And there’s no prizes for guessing what will be top of the menu for Burns Night next year.