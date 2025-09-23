Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation

Ice cream fans are flocking to Pinchy's in Pitlochry for its sweet, spicy and surprisingly tasty haggis gelato.

By Morag Lindsay
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck behind Pinchy's ice cream counter
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck are the brains behind Pinchy's Gelato – and Pitlochry's haggis ice cream. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Haggis and ice cream might not be everyone’s idea of a dream pairing. But for one of the newest names on Pitlochry’s high street, it’s been a recipe for success.

Pinchy’s Gelato opened in the town centre earlier this summer.

Business has been brisk, but when the team unveiled their haggis gelato on Tik Tok, it soared to a whole new level.

So far the post has racked up almost 600,000 views.

And visitors from around the world are calling in to ask: “Is this the place that does the haggis ice cream?”

Close-up of haggis ice cream
Pitlochry’s haggis gelato is not like the other ice creams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pinchy’s owner Clare Pinchbeck says they’ve been bowled over by the interest.

“We wanted to offer something completely different,” she said.

“And nobody has done haggis before.

“We’ve given out more tasters than actual scoops,” Clare admitted.

“But a lot of people are saying they genuinely like it.”

Ice cream and haggis? ‘Actually, it’s not that bad’

Pinchy’s haggis gelato is the real deal.

Clare’s team use haggis from Rory Macdonald’s third generation butcher shop across the road.

Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck smiling at one another in front of pink neon sign saying 'Pinchy's, est 2025'
Hettie and Clare at Pinchy’s Gelato. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s then whipped through the ice cream, before great chunks of the stuff are thrown in at the end.

The result is sweet, spicy and surprising.

“We get people saying ‘this is going to be horrible’,” said Clare.

“And then they taste it and go  ‘actually that’s not bad’.

“You often see haggis paired with sweet things, like cranberry, these days,” she added.

“So maybe it’s not that strange.”

Popular Pitlochry tea room family delivering scoops full of stuff

Clare and daughter Hettie opened Pinchy’s at 95 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, earlier this year.

Pinchy's exterior with pink flowers around window
Step inside for haggis ice cream. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They already run the popular Hettie’s tea room further along the main street.

And the name for the new place is a nod to the man who inspired it all.

Clare’s late husband Stephen was known as ‘Pinchy’.

And when Hettie was little, dad and daughter liked nothing more than to sneak out and share an ice cream.

Pinchy’s is no run-of-the-mill ice cream parlour though.

Here they serve 18 flavours of gelato, which uses less cream than traditional ice cream, but is whipped more slowly, giving it a far creamier texture.

Pinchy;s ice cream counter showing metal trays with flavours like rum n raisin and salted caramel
Some of the more traditional flavours on offer at Pinchy’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Everything is made in small batches on the premises.

And every scoop is rammed full of “stuff”.

“We’ve sold other people’s ice cream at Hettie’s for years,” said Clare.

“But I never felt there was enough stuff in it.

“Now we’re making our own we can fill it with as much stuff as we possibly can.”

Enchanted Forest visitors in for sweet treat

The height of summer might be coming to an end in most places.

But Pitlochry does things differently and so does Pinchy’s.

Ice cream in tub in front of pink neon Pinchy's sign
The Pinchy’s team want gelato to be a year-round indulgence. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Here the big tourist season continues through to the end of the Enchanted Forest light show at the start of November.

And so Pinchy’s will be staying open to serve the busloads of visitors who pour into the town, and dishing up its gelato with warm crumble made from locally grown apples and plums.

Beyond that, the mincemeat pie flavour is already in the mix for Christmas.

And there’s no prizes for guessing what will be top of the menu for Burns Night next year.

