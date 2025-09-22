Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed

Readers have offered their views on what can be done to tackle the problem in Perth.

By Andrew Robson
Police on Perth High Street.
Police on Perth High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Locals have had their say on anti-social behaviour in Perth city centre.

The Courier previously revealed that more than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police since 2022.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, revealed that High Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre.

Readers took to The Courier website and Facebook page to have their say on the issue.

‘Not a good look for visitors’

On Facebook, Marie Neary said: “It’s the small businesses I really feel for. As if the rising rates weren’t hard enough, they also have to deal with theft, and there’s often very little they can do about it.

“Between mounting costs and a lack of real protection, it feels like the odds are stacked against them. It is worse in town, but also affecting everywhere.

“And as for Perth Police Station, they have brilliant officers doing their best, but they’re working under stretched limits and can only do so much with the resources they have.

High Street in Perth.
Perth High Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

On The Courier website, user Paul added: “[It’s] such a shame the area at St Paul’s Church, which clearly has had a lot of money spent and a lovely seating area, has become an area for drunken louts.

“[I’ve] wanted to sit there on more than one occasion, but there always seem to be men sitting drinking.

“Come on Perth, sort it out, not a good look for visitors.”

‘It’s becoming scary to go out in the evening’

Some locals echoed the concerns shared by the High Street businesses The Courier spoke to last week.

Anastasiia Nitskevych said: “I’ve been living on the High Street for two-and-a-half years now, and I can say that the situation is getting worse every day.

“I see the police and inadequate people more and more often, and it’s becoming scary to go out in the evening.”

While Carina McGowan said: “It’s a sad day when the majority of shops and supermarkets HAVE to have a security guard.

Shamed glass windows at an empty unit on Perth High Street.
Damaged glass windows at an empty unit on Perth High Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, the thieves get away with it over and over, hence it’s getting worse and worse.”

But anti-social behaviour is not just a Perth issue.

On Facebook, Roberta White commented: “It’s not just Perth, it is all over.

“It happens because the shoplifters just get away with it.”

Earlier this year, we revealed the anti-social behaviour hotspots in Dundee.

Calls for a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Perth

On The Courier’s website, user She321 felt it was “time for enforcement”.

“Why should the few spoil it for the many? Time for more deterrents, more police on the streets,” they added.

And another user suggested the best solution is to get “boots on the ground” and tackle the problem head-on.

In response to our findings, Sergeant Karen Judge said that officers are “working closely” with partner agencies to address the issue in Perth.

Police officers patrolling Perth High Street.
Police officers patrolling Perth High Street. Image: Ema Sabljak/DC Thomson

She added: “We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Input from members of the community is vital in helping us understand where the problems are happening, and we encourage the public to keep reporting incidents to us.

“Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101.”

