Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed

Locals have had their say on anti-social behaviour in Perth city centre.

The Courier previously revealed that more than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police since 2022.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, revealed that High Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre.

Readers took to The Courier website and Facebook page to have their say on the issue.

‘Not a good look for visitors’

On Facebook, Marie Neary said: “It’s the small businesses I really feel for. As if the rising rates weren’t hard enough, they also have to deal with theft, and there’s often very little they can do about it.

“Between mounting costs and a lack of real protection, it feels like the odds are stacked against them. It is worse in town, but also affecting everywhere.

“And as for Perth Police Station, they have brilliant officers doing their best, but they’re working under stretched limits and can only do so much with the resources they have.

On The Courier website, user Paul added: “[It’s] such a shame the area at St Paul’s Church, which clearly has had a lot of money spent and a lovely seating area, has become an area for drunken louts.

“[I’ve] wanted to sit there on more than one occasion, but there always seem to be men sitting drinking.

“Come on Perth, sort it out, not a good look for visitors.”

‘It’s becoming scary to go out in the evening’

Some locals echoed the concerns shared by the High Street businesses The Courier spoke to last week.

Anastasiia Nitskevych said: “I’ve been living on the High Street for two-and-a-half years now, and I can say that the situation is getting worse every day.

“I see the police and inadequate people more and more often, and it’s becoming scary to go out in the evening.”

While Carina McGowan said: “It’s a sad day when the majority of shops and supermarkets HAVE to have a security guard.

“Unfortunately, the thieves get away with it over and over, hence it’s getting worse and worse.”

But anti-social behaviour is not just a Perth issue.

On Facebook, Roberta White commented: “It’s not just Perth, it is all over.

“It happens because the shoplifters just get away with it.”

Earlier this year, we revealed the anti-social behaviour hotspots in Dundee.

Calls for a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Perth

On The Courier’s website, user She321 felt it was “time for enforcement”.

“Why should the few spoil it for the many? Time for more deterrents, more police on the streets,” they added.

And another user suggested the best solution is to get “boots on the ground” and tackle the problem head-on.

In response to our findings, Sergeant Karen Judge said that officers are “working closely” with partner agencies to address the issue in Perth.

She added: “We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Input from members of the community is vital in helping us understand where the problems are happening, and we encourage the public to keep reporting incidents to us.

“Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101.”