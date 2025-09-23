Carnoustie Christmas group fights loss of town centre site to housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Christmas group fights loss of town centre site to housing

There are fears this year’s festive celebration on the former Kinloch Primary School site in Carnoustie could be the last there after plans for 11 new houses were approved.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie's Christmas lights switch-on event drew around 3,500 people last year. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie’s Christmas lights volunteers are mounting a fight against the loss of the former Kinloch Primary School site to housing.

They fear this year’s lights switch-on, which attracts thousands of people, could be the last at the town centre site.

Last week, Angus Council approved its own plans for 11 one and two-bedroom homes on the long-empty land.

Former Kinloch primary school site in Carnoustie.
The decision was made in the face of more than 40 local objections, including one from Carnoustie Community Council.

And there is mounting anger a community asset transfer for the ground was never considered.

Carnoustie at Christmastime petition against Kinloch site plan

The Kinloch site is the last portion of open space in the town centre and is used for other community events during the year.

Carnoustie at Christmastime has now launched a petition calling for the council to reverse the housing decision.

“We are a small group of volunteers dedicated all year round to planning fundraisers, enabling local markets, storing and maintaining community equipment, and our main annual event,” said the group.

“It’s taken thousands of hours of volunteering and money to reach the stage where we now have a display of almost 100 features and footfall of over 3,500 during the switch-on event.

Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on.
“Despite the running costs, we have always hired the children’s rides to enable us to offer these at just £1, and our grotto is always donation based.

“We are very proud of that.

“We have been doing this for 10 years, five of which have been at the Kinloch site,” a spokesperson added.

This year’s celebration takes place on Sunday November 30.

Carnoustie Christmas options ‘very limited’

The council hopes to start work at Kinloch early in 2027 but the group is in the dark over how long they will still be able to use the site.

And it says there are no viable alternatives for putting on a town centre Christmas event on the current scale.

“There are very limited options given the logistics needed to manage displays, town tree, machinery, vehicles and safety of so many people now attending locally and from further afield.”

It said Links Parade and Carnoustie House grounds – where Carnoustie Gala is held – are not practical.

“We need to manage all aspects of the event and road closures including signage.

“It costs thousands every year, but the hard work, support and donations make this possible, with growth each year.

“The impact it has on people’s wellbeing, sense of community and local economy should not be undervalued.

“Yet it’s evident from the lack of any contact from Angus Council to us we have been.

“We have never been approached to explore our ideas and a community asset transfer. Other local interests have also been forgotten.”

The group said: “We would never dispute a need for housing in our town.”

The petition criticises the council’s 2021 decision to transfer the land to its housing account without any community consultation.

“We hoped recent objections would have resulted in highlighting this oversight, yet it was again dismissed within less than a minute.

“We want the council to look fairly at all options possible, not just choose one they thought of themselves.”

Conversation