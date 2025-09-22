Woman, 43, found dead in Dundee Salvation Army building

A 43-year-old woman has been found dead in a Salvation Army building in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse on Ward Road on Friday morning.

One man told The Courier he saw police and paramedics at the scene at around 9am.

The Lifehouse provides accommodation, including 18 en-suite flats and other amenities, for people in need of support.

Woman’s next of kin informed after Dundee Salvation Army death

Police Scotland is treating the death as unexplained but does not believe it is suspicious.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9am on Friday, we were called to the death of a 43-year-old woman at a property on Ward Road in Dundee.

“Next of kin is aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Salvation Army has been approached for comment.