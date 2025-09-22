New £80m Perth High School forced to shut due to power supply fault

Perth High School has been closed for pupils due to an issue with the building’s power supply.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the school will remain shut until the issue has been resolved.

The school opened its doors last month.

Confirming the news on social media, the council said: “Perth High School is closed today (Monday 22 September) due to an issue with the power supply.

“Parents have been notified and transport arrangements are being made to take pupils home.

“We will advise as soon as we can when the school will be reopened.”

