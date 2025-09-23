Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to ‘draw a line’ under saga

The long-awaited report on the failings at Dundee’s Olympia centre should “draw a line” under the saga, a city councillor has said.

Last year councillors gave the green-light to an independent investigation looking into the failures at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

The investigation focused on the background leading up to the Olympia’s most recent closure in February 2024.

This saw the leisure and toddler pools shut after problems were discovered with the flumes.

A metal rod had detached from one, narrowly missing swimmers.

The centre had only been reopen for two months following a two-year closure where £6.1m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues.

This included corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

Probe found most recent closure ‘not foreseeable’

Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms, was appointed to carry out the probe.

A report on their findings was published last week.

It found that the problems with the flumes could not have been foreseen prior to them emerging in February 2024.

The investigation also concluded that the £6.1m repair project was “sufficiently comprehensive” to ensure that all works identified following the closure in 2021 were addressed.

The Burness Paull report was discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s city governance committee on Monday night.

Among those commenting on its findings was Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson.

He said: “I hope we can all agree that this should draw a line under the reputational and expensive issues that have permeated around the Olympia for a significant period of time.

“What I think is absolutely vital is that we have confidence the Olympia will be able to function well into the future with none of the problems that we have seen over the period of the last five years.”

Reputational damage to council will take ‘a bit of getting over’

His comments were echoed by Labour councillor Kevin Keenan, who said the reputational damage to the council may last a while.

He added: “Hopefully it addresses the issues around the bad press the Olympia has been getting and we can move on.

“(But) I’m not sure it goes any way to delivering the answers as to why we had to spend £6 million in the first place.

“The reputational damage to the council will be something that is taking a bit of getting over.”