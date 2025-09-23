Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to ‘draw a line’ under saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to ‘draw a line’ under saga

A long-awaited report into the failings at Dundee's flagship leisure facility was published last week.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre
Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The long-awaited report on the failings at Dundee’s Olympia centre should “draw a line” under the saga, a city councillor has said.

Last year councillors gave the green-light to an independent investigation looking into the failures at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

The investigation focused on the background leading up to the Olympia’s most recent closure in February 2024.

This saw the leisure and toddler pools shut after problems were discovered with the flumes.

A metal rod had detached from one, narrowly missing swimmers.

The centre had only been reopen for two months following a two-year closure where £6.1m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues.

This included corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

Probe found most recent closure ‘not foreseeable’

Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms, was appointed to carry out the probe.

A report on their findings was published last week.

It found that the problems with the flumes could not have been foreseen prior to them emerging in February 2024.

The Olympia features three flumes.
Problems had been found with the flumes at Olympia  Image: Alan Richardson. 

The investigation also concluded that the £6.1m repair project was “sufficiently comprehensive” to ensure that all works identified following the closure in 2021 were addressed.

The Burness Paull report was discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s city governance committee on Monday night.

Among those commenting on its findings was Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “I hope we can all agree that this should draw a line under the reputational and expensive issues that have permeated around the Olympia for a significant period of time.

“What I think is absolutely vital is that we have confidence the Olympia will be able to function well into the future with none of the problems that we have seen over the period of the last five years.”

Reputational damage to council will take ‘a bit of getting over’

His comments were echoed by Labour councillor Kevin Keenan, who said the reputational damage to the council may last a while.

He added: “Hopefully it addresses the issues around the bad press the Olympia has been getting and we can move on.

“(But) I’m not sure it goes any way to delivering the answers as to why we had to spend £6 million in the first place.

“The reputational damage to the council will be something that is taking a bit of getting over.”

