Watts of Cupar development bid sparks ‘great alarm’

A national conservation body has expressed “great alarm” at plans to redevelop a derelict Cupar nightclub.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) says it strongly objects to some aspects of the bid to transform and reopen the B-listed Watts of Cupar building.

It is particularly concerned about the intention to demolish part of the prominent 18th century structure to make way for a new retail development.

And it is a concern shared by Fife Historic Buildings Trust, which has also objected.

Stone Acre Ventures Ltd submitted a planning application for the deteriorating building in May.

It has lain empty since 2019 and the company says its proposal will breathe new life into the “important local landmark”.

The company wants to create a two-storey bar and restaurant within the main building.

And if permission is granted, shops and a coffee drive-thru will be built.

Drive-thu concerns due to ‘obesity crisis’

SPAB says it has no objection to the demolition of the modern nightclub and retail extensions.

However, Scotland officer Lucy Stewart adds: “We are greatly alarmed by the proposal to demolish the rear section of the category B-listed building.”

She is particularly concerned about the planned removal of a large stair turret and several internal walls.

Ms Stewart also raised an issue with the coffee drive-thru concept.

She said: “It is not in our remit to discuss social policy but we do have to firmly question the need in a very small Scottish town for a ‘drive-thru’ of any variety.

“We are facing a national obesity crisis and encouraging people to remain in their vehicles rather than walk across a car park is surely not in the best interests of the nation.”

Watts of Cupar plan would ‘bring jobs and save building’

Meanwhile, Fife Historic Buildings Trust says significant demolition would “severely compromise” the building’s historic character and integrity.

In all, the Watts of Cupar development has attracted 15 objections, along with 11 letters of support.

Among the objectors are Fife Council’s own transportation officials, who express concern over the low number of proposed parking spaces.

They say a development of the type proposed would need 138 spaces, almost four times more than planned.

However, several people support the Watts of Cupar plan.

They include Simon Baldwin of CuparNow, which supports town businesses and community groups.

He says the project will bring jobs and save a deteriorating building.