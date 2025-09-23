Watts of Cupar development bid sparks ‘great alarm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Watts of Cupar development bid sparks ‘great alarm’

A national conservation body has lodged a strong objection to a plan to demolish parts of the B-listed building.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image showing how the redeveloped Watts of Cupar building could look.
A computer-generated image of how the Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments

A national conservation body has expressed “great alarm” at plans to redevelop a derelict Cupar nightclub.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) says it strongly objects to some aspects of the bid to transform and reopen the B-listed Watts of Cupar building.

It is particularly concerned about the intention to demolish part of the prominent 18th century structure to make way for a new retail development.

The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
The Watts of Cupar building is currently derelict. Image: Google street view

And it is a concern shared by Fife Historic Buildings Trust, which has also objected.

Stone Acre Ventures Ltd submitted a planning application for the deteriorating building in May.

It has lain empty since 2019 and the company says its proposal will breathe new life into the “important local landmark”.

The company wants to create a two-storey bar and restaurant within the main building.

And if permission is granted, shops and a coffee drive-thru will be built.

Drive-thu concerns due to ‘obesity crisis’

SPAB says it has no objection to the demolition of the modern nightclub and retail extensions.

However, Scotland officer Lucy Stewart adds: “We are greatly alarmed by the proposal to demolish the rear section of the category B-listed building.”

She is particularly concerned about the planned removal of a large stair turret and several internal walls.

How the Watts of Cupar retail development and drive-thru would look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments

Ms Stewart also raised an issue with the coffee drive-thru concept.

She said: “It is not in our remit to discuss social policy but we do have to firmly question the need in a very small Scottish town for a ‘drive-thru’ of any variety.

“We are facing a national obesity crisis and encouraging people to remain in their vehicles rather than walk across a car park is surely not in the best interests of the nation.”

Watts of Cupar plan would ‘bring jobs and save building’

Meanwhile, Fife Historic Buildings Trust says significant demolition would “severely compromise” the building’s historic character and integrity.

In all, the Watts of Cupar development has attracted 15 objections, along with 11 letters of support.

Among the objectors are Fife Council’s own transportation officials, who express concern over the low number of proposed parking spaces.

They say a development of the type proposed would need 138 spaces, almost four times more than planned.

However, several people support the Watts of Cupar plan.

They include Simon Baldwin of CuparNow, which supports town businesses and community groups.

He says the project will bring jobs and save a deteriorating building.

More from News

The £80 million Perth High School opened in August
New Perth High School shut for second day after recurrence of power fault
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre
Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to 'draw a line' under saga
2
A computer-generated image of how the Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments
Drivers key to 'self-policing' Angus-wide 20mph zones, says Tayside's top officer
3
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party
A computer-generated image of how the Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments
Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald's decision delayed
2
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck behind Pinchy's ice cream counter
Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation
A computer-generated image of how the Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments
Carnoustie Christmas group fights loss of town centre site to housing
2
A computer-generated image of how the Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre Developments
Glencadam Distillery unveils top team for new Brechin visitor experience attraction

Conversation