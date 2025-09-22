Fife Flyers ban fan for ‘racist and discriminatory’ online comments about player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife Flyers ban fan for ‘racist and discriminatory’ online comments about player

The supporter can no longer watch matches at Fife Ice Arena after posting about a Flyers player.

By Ellidh Aitken
Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy.
The Flyers played Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fife Flyers have hit out after “racist and discriminatory comments” were made towards one of their players on social media.

The Kirkcaldy-based ice hockey team says the fan has been blocked from attending future games at the Fife Ice Arena.

The club added that the incident has been “reported to the appropriate authorities”.

Glasgow Clan – who clashed with the Flyers in the Elite Ice Hockey League Challenge Cup on Sunday – have also issued the fan with a stadium ban.

Fife Flyers hit out at ‘deeply concerning’ social media comments aimed at player

The Fife Flyers statement said: “The Fife Flyers Ice Hockey Club have been made aware of racist and discriminatory comments made on a social media platform on Sunday night towards a Flyers player.

“These comments are deeply concerning and stand in direct opposition to everything our club represents.

“Let us be absolutely clear: racism, homophobia, and any form of discriminatory or hateful behaviour will not be tolerated — whether online, at Fife Flyers home games, or anywhere associated with our club.

“We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive organisation that welcomes players, staff, and fans from all walks of life.

“Anyone found engaging in racist, homophobic, or abusive behaviour will face a lifetime ban and will be refused entry to Fife Flyers home games.

“The individual involved in this matter has been issued with a lifetime ban and will not be permitted entry to Fife Flyers home games or any event associated with the club.

“The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities, and we will continue to cooperate fully with their investigations. We will not hesitate to take further action where necessary.

“The Fife Flyers remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone. Hate has no place in hockey — or anywhere else.

“We thank our supporters and the wider hockey community in standing with us in defending these values.”

The Courier has asked Police Scotland whether any investigation is taking place.

More from News

Starbucks could take over the former Nationwide building in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock
Former Dunfermline bank could become Starbucks under new plans
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Dundee residents' shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes
The A9 at Dalnaspidal, Highland Perthshire. Image: Google Street View
Drivers accused of hitting 110mph on A9 in Highland Perthshire
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader quits role and leaves SNP in 'surprise' move
2
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale
Police on Perth High Street.
Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed
Andy Murray to take part in Dunhill Links Championship
Dunhill Links 2025: Which film stars and sporting legends are heading for Tayside and…
Perth High School
New £80m Perth High School forced to shut due to power supply fault
Police were called to the Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Woman, 43, found dead in Dundee Salvation Army building
a woman in a dark room with spooky make-up on as part of the Ghosts of Glamis event
The best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee

Conversation