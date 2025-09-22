Fife Flyers ban fan for ‘racist and discriminatory’ online comments about player

Fife Flyers have hit out after “racist and discriminatory comments” were made towards one of their players on social media.

The Kirkcaldy-based ice hockey team says the fan has been blocked from attending future games at the Fife Ice Arena.

The club added that the incident has been “reported to the appropriate authorities”.

Glasgow Clan – who clashed with the Flyers in the Elite Ice Hockey League Challenge Cup on Sunday – have also issued the fan with a stadium ban.

Fife Flyers hit out at ‘deeply concerning’ social media comments aimed at player

The Fife Flyers statement said: “The Fife Flyers Ice Hockey Club have been made aware of racist and discriminatory comments made on a social media platform on Sunday night towards a Flyers player.

“These comments are deeply concerning and stand in direct opposition to everything our club represents.

“Let us be absolutely clear: racism, homophobia, and any form of discriminatory or hateful behaviour will not be tolerated — whether online, at Fife Flyers home games, or anywhere associated with our club.

“We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive organisation that welcomes players, staff, and fans from all walks of life.

“Anyone found engaging in racist, homophobic, or abusive behaviour will face a lifetime ban and will be refused entry to Fife Flyers home games.

“The individual involved in this matter has been issued with a lifetime ban and will not be permitted entry to Fife Flyers home games or any event associated with the club.

“The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities, and we will continue to cooperate fully with their investigations. We will not hesitate to take further action where necessary.

“The Fife Flyers remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone. Hate has no place in hockey — or anywhere else.

“We thank our supporters and the wider hockey community in standing with us in defending these values.”

The Courier has asked Police Scotland whether any investigation is taking place.