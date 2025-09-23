Drivers key to ‘self-policing’ Angus-wide 20mph zones, says Tayside’s top officer

Tayside’s top police officer says it would be down to drivers to follow the new rules if an Angus-wide 20mph limit is applied.

A consultation is currently seeking local views on the speed limit being reduced from 30mph in all of the area’s towns and villages.

Tayside Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell told councillors communities would be reliant on drivers obeying the law.

She said officers would continue to target speeding hotspots.

But against a background of declining officer numbers and rising demands on police, Ms Russell said “self-policing” would be key.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell raised the Angus consultation at the latest Angus scrutiny committee.

It runs until October 3.

Maps detailing the proposed 20 zones are on the Engage Angus website.

Angus communities ‘keen’ to see 20mph limit

“I have quite a few villages in my area that are really keen to see a 20mph limit installed,” said Councillor Bell.

“However, given the demands on time, what’s your view around policing 20 zones and the impact that might have on your resources?

“Communities will expect enforcement and I don’t know how practical that will be,” she said.

Ms Russell replied: “It’s asked quite frequently across the different scrutiny boards around our approach to the 20 limit.

“The Scottish Government set out some clear policy and direction.

“Ultimately from a self-policing perspective, the whole idea behind them is it educates drivers and riders to slow down.

“It doesn’t mean we will not police a 20mph zone, of course it doesn’t mean that.

“But it does mean that there should be a wider awareness and an education on drivers.

“Of course our responsibility is to uphold the law. (Angus Area Commander) Chief Inspector Ewing tasks out her officers locally in terms of hot spot areas.”

That includes work by road policing officers around the national Fatal 5 campaign. It aims to target the five biggest causes of fatal road accidents.

Forfar residents push for action

The Angus-wide consultation comes as two Forfar groups continue to press for extra local safety measures.

Residents in Gowanbank are still waiting for a new 20mph zone to be put in place after winning their five-year campaign for a reduced limit on the B9113. Montrose Road.

But people living on Dundee Road have seen their call for action parked while the district-wide consultation is concluded.

They took their plea directly to the scrutiny committee, but were told no other safety measures had been considered for the busy street.