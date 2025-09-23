Drivers key to ‘self-policing’ Angus-wide 20mph zones, says Tayside’s top officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers key to ‘self-policing’ Angus-wide 20mph zones, says Tayside’s top officer

Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell was asked about enforcement of 20 limits in all Angus towns and villages as a consultation on the issue continues.

By Graham Brown
The 20mph consultation ends in early October. Image: Angus Council
Tayside’s top police officer says it would be down to drivers to follow the new rules if an Angus-wide 20mph limit is applied.

A consultation is currently seeking local views on the speed limit being reduced from 30mph in all of the area’s towns and villages.

Tayside Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell told councillors communities would be reliant on drivers obeying the law.

She said officers would continue to target speeding hotspots.

But against a background of declining officer numbers and rising demands on police, Ms Russell said “self-policing” would be key.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell raised the Angus consultation at the latest Angus scrutiny committee.

It runs until October 3.

Maps detailing the proposed 20 zones are on the Engage Angus website.

Angus communities ‘keen’ to see 20mph limit

“I have quite a few villages in my area that are really keen to see a 20mph limit installed,” said Councillor Bell.

“However, given the demands on time, what’s your view around policing 20 zones and the impact that might have on your resources?

“Communities will expect enforcement and I don’t know how practical that will be,” she said.

Ms Russell replied: “It’s asked quite frequently across the different scrutiny boards around our approach to the 20 limit.

“The Scottish Government set out some clear policy and direction.

Tayside police chief Nicola Russell.

“Ultimately from a self-policing perspective, the whole idea behind them is it educates drivers and riders to slow down.

“It doesn’t mean we will not police a 20mph zone, of course it doesn’t mean that.

“But it does mean that there should be a wider awareness and an education on drivers.

“Of course our responsibility is to uphold the law. (Angus Area Commander) Chief Inspector Ewing tasks out her officers locally in terms of hot spot areas.”

That includes work by road policing officers around the national Fatal 5 campaign. It aims to target the five biggest causes of fatal road accidents.

Forfar residents push for action

The Angus-wide consultation comes as two Forfar groups continue to press for extra local safety measures.

Residents in Gowanbank are still waiting for a new 20mph zone to be put in place after winning their five-year campaign for a reduced limit on the B9113. Montrose Road.

Speed limit campaign in Gowanbank, Forfar.
Councillors agreed in January to drop the speed limit in Gowanbank to 20mph. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But people living on Dundee Road have seen their call for action parked while the district-wide consultation is concluded.

They took their plea directly to the scrutiny committee, but were told no other safety measures had been considered for the busy street.

