Home News

Drivers accused of hitting 110mph on A9 in Highland Perthshire

Two "performance cars" were stopped by police at Dalnaspidal on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A9 at Dalnaspidal, Highland Perthshire. Image: Google Street View
The A9 at Dalnaspidal, Highland Perthshire. Image: Google Street View

The drivers of two “performance cars” are accused of hitting 110mph on the notorious A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Police stopped the vehicles, an Audi RS3 and a TVR Tuscan, at Dalnaspidal on Monday.

A photo shared by police on X showed 110mph had been recorded on a speed gun.

The post described the vehicles as “performance cars” and showed them parked on hatch markings at the end of a stretch of dual carriageway.

Both drivers will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

The Courier reported in July that a total of 28 people have lost their lives on the A9 in the last four years, while 134 crashes have resulted in serious injuries.

The safety record on the road, which is single-carriageway for large stretches, has led to repeated calls for the dualling of the route to be sped up.

The Scottish Government originally pledged to fully dual the road by 2025 but that has since been pushed back to 2035.

