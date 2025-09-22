Dundee residents’ shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee residents’ shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes

Police are still investigating the attack near the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

By James Simpson
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.

Residents have told of their shock after a teenager was raped just yards from their homes.

The 17-year-old female was attacked near the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue on Friday night.

Police believe the attack happened some time between 9pm and 11.20pm.

A description of the attacker has not been revealed.

The area remained taped off on Saturday, with police going door to door and looking at CCTV.

One 21-year-old woman, who is studying in the city, said the attack had made her feel “uneasy” about leaving the house at night.

Woman heard ‘argument’ on street

She said: “I only moved to the area around three months ago.

“We became aware of the cordon at around 9am on Saturday.

“Police came around the doors interviewing people, asking if we’d heard any noise.

“We had heard an argument around 10.20pm on the street but could only hear a woman shouting.

“At first, we thought it was background noise from what we were watching on TV.

“As terrible as this is, when you hear people shouting outside now, you don’t always go and look.

“Once we heard more about the incident, it made me feel uneasy about going out at night when it’s darker.”

The taped cordon and marked police vehicles at grassy area off City Road in Dundee.
Police cordoned off a large area from Friday into Saturday.

One man who lives nearby says the area where the attack took place can feel secluded.

He said: “Particularly on a Friday and Saturday, this is a busy area with local pubs – there’s always noise.

“But that area opposite our homes is quite dark, and there are secluded spots with trees, so you wouldn’t necessarily see anything.

“CID didn’t say much about the case and only asked if we’d seen or heard anything out of the ordinary.

“The cordon was down by 2pm on Saturday.”

Area of land at junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee.
Area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee.

Another man said police had been to his door twice on Saturday to ask if he had heard any noise.

One other resident, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said: “I was shocked when I heard what had taken place here.

“In all the time I’ve lived here, we’ve never had any issues.

“The cordon was extensive.”

In a statement on Saturday, Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, said more patrols would be carried out in the wake of the attack and urged anyone who had seen any “suspicious” behaviour to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

