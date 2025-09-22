Dundee residents’ shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes

Residents have told of their shock after a teenager was raped just yards from their homes.

The 17-year-old female was attacked near the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue on Friday night.

Police believe the attack happened some time between 9pm and 11.20pm.

A description of the attacker has not been revealed.

The area remained taped off on Saturday, with police going door to door and looking at CCTV.

One 21-year-old woman, who is studying in the city, said the attack had made her feel “uneasy” about leaving the house at night.

Woman heard ‘argument’ on street

She said: “I only moved to the area around three months ago.

“We became aware of the cordon at around 9am on Saturday.

“Police came around the doors interviewing people, asking if we’d heard any noise.

“We had heard an argument around 10.20pm on the street but could only hear a woman shouting.

“At first, we thought it was background noise from what we were watching on TV.

“As terrible as this is, when you hear people shouting outside now, you don’t always go and look.

“Once we heard more about the incident, it made me feel uneasy about going out at night when it’s darker.”

One man who lives nearby says the area where the attack took place can feel secluded.

He said: “Particularly on a Friday and Saturday, this is a busy area with local pubs – there’s always noise.

“But that area opposite our homes is quite dark, and there are secluded spots with trees, so you wouldn’t necessarily see anything.

“CID didn’t say much about the case and only asked if we’d seen or heard anything out of the ordinary.

“The cordon was down by 2pm on Saturday.”

Another man said police had been to his door twice on Saturday to ask if he had heard any noise.

One other resident, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said: “I was shocked when I heard what had taken place here.

“In all the time I’ve lived here, we’ve never had any issues.

“The cordon was extensive.”

In a statement on Saturday, Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, said more patrols would be carried out in the wake of the attack and urged anyone who had seen any “suspicious” behaviour to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.