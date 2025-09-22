Perth and Kinross Council leader quits role and leaves SNP in ‘surprise’ move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth and Kinross Council leader quits role and leaves SNP in ‘surprise’ move

Councillor Grant Laing was an SNP member.

By Andrew Robson & Alasdair Clark
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillor Grant Laing has resigned as Perth and Kinross council leader.

The local authority says the SNP councillor has taken a step back from his role due to “personal reasons”.

Mr Laing, who was elected as leader in 2022, has also left the party and will continue to sit as an independent councillor.

SNP Councillor Eric Drysdale will step in as acting leader until October 29.

Grant Laing resigns as council leader

The announcement reads: “Councillor Grant Laing has notified us of his resignation as council leader for personal reasons.

“He will continue to sit as an independent councillor.

“A new council leader will be confirmed, and any related changes to committee appointments will take place at the next meeting of full Council on October 29 2025.

“In the meantime, Councillor Eric Drysdale is acting leader of the council.”

Eric Drysdale has taken over. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

SNP sources admitted the resignation had come as a “surprise”, with one senior insider saying the party had only been made aware on Monday morning.

Mr Drysdale said: “Grant’s decision has come as a shock to all of his councillor colleagues, but we shall all step up our efforts to fill the gap his departure will leave.

“Grant has given his all in the role of leader of Perth and Kinross Council for the last three and a half years, driven by his wholehearted commitment to our group’s core principles, underpinned by a vision of a Perth and Kinross where everyone can live life well, free from poverty and inequality”

The SNP confirmed Mr Laing is no longer a party member.

His resignation from the SNP will be a blow to First Minister John Swinney, who represents Perthshire North in the Scottish Parliament.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from News

Starbucks could take over the former Nationwide building in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock
Former Dunfermline bank could become Starbucks under new plans
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Dundee residents' shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes
The A9 at Dalnaspidal, Highland Perthshire. Image: Google Street View
Drivers accused of hitting 110mph on A9 in Highland Perthshire
Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy.
Fife Flyers ban fan for 'racist and discriminatory' online comments about player
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale
Police on Perth High Street.
Locals offer solutions after Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspot revealed
Andy Murray to take part in Dunhill Links Championship
Dunhill Links 2025: Which film stars and sporting legends are heading for Tayside and…
Perth High School
New £80m Perth High School forced to shut due to power supply fault
Police were called to the Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Woman, 43, found dead in Dundee Salvation Army building
a woman in a dark room with spooky make-up on as part of the Ghosts of Glamis event
The best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee

Conversation