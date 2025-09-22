Perth and Kinross Council leader quits role and leaves SNP in ‘surprise’ move

Councillor Grant Laing has resigned as Perth and Kinross council leader.

The local authority says the SNP councillor has taken a step back from his role due to “personal reasons”.

Mr Laing, who was elected as leader in 2022, has also left the party and will continue to sit as an independent councillor.

SNP Councillor Eric Drysdale will step in as acting leader until October 29.

The announcement reads: “Councillor Grant Laing has notified us of his resignation as council leader for personal reasons.

“He will continue to sit as an independent councillor.

“A new council leader will be confirmed, and any related changes to committee appointments will take place at the next meeting of full Council on October 29 2025.

“In the meantime, Councillor Eric Drysdale is acting leader of the council.”

SNP sources admitted the resignation had come as a “surprise”, with one senior insider saying the party had only been made aware on Monday morning.

Mr Drysdale said: “Grant’s decision has come as a shock to all of his councillor colleagues, but we shall all step up our efforts to fill the gap his departure will leave.

“Grant has given his all in the role of leader of Perth and Kinross Council for the last three and a half years, driven by his wholehearted commitment to our group’s core principles, underpinned by a vision of a Perth and Kinross where everyone can live life well, free from poverty and inequality”

The SNP confirmed Mr Laing is no longer a party member.

His resignation from the SNP will be a blow to First Minister John Swinney, who represents Perthshire North in the Scottish Parliament.

