Dundee’s Kingsway to have contraflow during two weeks of roadworks

Drivers are set to face two weeks of roadworks on Dundee’s Kingsway.

Resurfacing work on the A90 between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road will take place next month.

Around 2km of the road will be resurfaced from Monday October 6 until Sunday October 19.

A contraflow system will be in place.

It comes after the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road roundabouts shut last week for resurfacing work.

Slip-road closures during Kingsway roadworks

Lane closures will be in place to set up the contraflow from 6.30am on October 5 to 12.30am on October 6.

Work will then take place under a contraflow system from 12.30am on Monday October 6 to 7.30pm on Sunday October 19.

During the contraflow, there will be northbound slip road closures on the A90 Kingsway, with signed diversions in place.

The northbound A923 Coupar Angus off slip will remain open.

Road closures:

Northbound A923 on slip

Northbound MacAlpine Road on slip

Northbound MacAlpine Road off slip

Northbound Strathmartine Road junction

Signed diversion routes will be in place for the A923, MacAlpine Road and Strathmartine Road.

Traffic will be diverted via the A90 southbound to Myrekirk Roundabout then returning north via the contraflow.

Northbound traffic for the MacAlpine Road off slip will be diverted to Old Glamis Roundabout, then back to exit via the southbound off slip.

Northbound traffic for Strathmartine Road will be diverted via the A90 and Gillburn Road.

There will be further lane closures between 7.30pm on October 19 and 6.30am on October 20 to stand down the contraflow.

Amey says the £1.5 million project will take place during the school holidays to reduce disruption and will benefit more than 43,600 vehicles.

Elsewhere on the Kingsway, the Pitkerro Road footbridge has been shut, with a temporary pedestrian crossing set up near the Craigie Bar.