Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?

Plans have been submitted for an empty site at Fife Leisure Park.

By Neil Henderson
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Wingstop could be coming to Dunfermline. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

Chicken chain Wingstop could be eyeing a new restaurant in Dunfermline.

The chain, which already has outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, could soon be coming to Fife Leisure Park.

London-based Lemon Pepper Holdings, which is the franchisee for Wingstop in the UK, has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council.

The firm is seeking permission to undertake £150,000 worth of alterations to a vacant unit at the park.

If granted, the work would transform the kitchen area in the former Christie’s Scottish Tappas restaurant, which closed in 2024.

Christie's could be set to close
The former Christie’s restaurant in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The unit was previously home to Bella Italia before it closed in 2020.

International chain Wingstop offers a wide range of chicken on its menu, including wings and burgers, and 11 different flavours such as Louisiana rub, hot honey glaze and Brazilian citrus pepper.

The menu also includes a range of loaded fries, combo dishes and milkshakes.

Lemon Pepper Holdings said it had “no information to share yet” on its plans when contacted by The Courier.

It comes as Starbucks could be set to move into a former bank building elsewhere in Dunfermline.

Conversation