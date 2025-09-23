Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?

Chicken chain Wingstop could be eyeing a new restaurant in Dunfermline.

The chain, which already has outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, could soon be coming to Fife Leisure Park.

London-based Lemon Pepper Holdings, which is the franchisee for Wingstop in the UK, has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council.

The firm is seeking permission to undertake £150,000 worth of alterations to a vacant unit at the park.

If granted, the work would transform the kitchen area in the former Christie’s Scottish Tappas restaurant, which closed in 2024.

The unit was previously home to Bella Italia before it closed in 2020.

International chain Wingstop offers a wide range of chicken on its menu, including wings and burgers, and 11 different flavours such as Louisiana rub, hot honey glaze and Brazilian citrus pepper.

The menu also includes a range of loaded fries, combo dishes and milkshakes.

Lemon Pepper Holdings said it had “no information to share yet” on its plans when contacted by The Courier.

