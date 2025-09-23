Glencadam Distillery unveils top team for new Brechin visitor experience attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Glencadam Distillery unveils top team for new Brechin visitor experience attraction

The Brechin distillery is preparing to open a state-of-the-art visitor centre to coincide with 200 years of Glencadam single malt production in Angus.

By Graham Brown
Michael van der Veen is the new brand home manager at Glencadam Distillery. Image: Glencadam Distillery
Michael van der Veen is the new brand home manager at Glencadam Distillery. Image: Glencadam Distillery

Glencadam Distillery in Brechin has unveiled the team to lead the red-carpet welcome at its new state-of-the-art visitor centre.

The Angus distillery is putting the final touches to the milestone development in what is its bicentenary year.

Michael van der Veen has been unveiled as brand home manager, and Lauren Oliver his deputy, to enhance what is on offer at the visitor centre.

Anticipation is building for its unveiling later this autumn.

Glencadam Distillery visitor centre at Brechin.
Glencadam Distillery visitor centre is due to open later this autumn. Image: Glencadam Distillery

Both Michael and Lauren bring with them a wealth of experience in the whisky industry.

Glencadam said they will play a pivotal role in shaping an unforgettable experience at the Brechin destination.

Wealth of experience within whisky and hospitality sectors

Michael has more than 25 years’ experience within the hospitality sector.

He joins Glencadam from the Kingsbarns and Darnley’s distilleries in Fife where he was visitor experience manager.

The Netherlands native also previously held food and beverage and customer experience roles at prestigious private members’ clubs Skibo Castle and The Eden Club, as well as the five-star Links House at Royal Dornoch.

Michael said: “I love working in whisky and Glencadam Distillery’s values resonate deeply, with a true appreciation for the rich history, heritage and craftsmanship behind the brand.

“As part of an independently-owned business, this role gives me the opportunity to help shape a truly immersive, memorable experience as we let visitors into the heart of what makes Glencadam truly special with 200 years of stories, substance and soul to uncover.”

Lauren has over a decade of experience working in whisky distilleries across the Highlands and Speyside.

She takes up the Brechin role from her post as visitor experience manager at Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery on the Angus coast.

Lauren Oliver of Glencadam Distillery.
Laura Oliver has been appointed deputy brand home manager at Glencadam in Brechin. Image: Glencadam Distillery

“Having spent over a decade immersed in the world of Scotch, I’ve developed not just a deep technical knowledge, but an ever-growing passion for sharing the story of the ‘water of life’,” she said.

“It’s an exciting chapter for the whisky community but also the entire Angus community as we prepare to open up the world of Glencadam.”

Glencadam Distillery history recognised in new visitor centre

Glencadam is one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries, handcrafting its single malt in a process unchanged for two centuries.

The new visitor centre features a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the history of the distillery and its surroundings.

It will also house a retail space and tasting rooms, as well as a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Glencadam Distillery visitor centre construction.
Construction progress during the Glencadam project. Image: Glencadam distillery

Owners Angus Dundee Distillers started work on the Brechin project in spring 2024.

In 2021, a working water wheel was installed at the heart of the distillery.

The visitor centre also features pagoda roofs inspired by the original distillery design of architect Charles Doig.

More from News

Fire-hit home in Victoria Grange, Monifieth the day after the fire.
Monifieth neighbour tells of shock after her pets rescued during house fire
The £80 million Perth High School opened in August
New Perth High School shut for second day after recurrence of power fault
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre
Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to 'draw a line' under saga
2
The 20mph consultation ends in early October. Image: Angus Council
Drivers key to 'self-policing' Angus-wide 20mph zones, says Tayside's top officer
3
A CGI image showing how the redeveloped Watts of Cupar building could look.
Watts of Cupar development bid sparks 'great alarm'
2
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Lindsay House student accommodation plans . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald's decision delayed
2
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck behind Pinchy's ice cream counter
Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation

Conversation