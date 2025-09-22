Four fire crews tackling house blaze in Monifieth

Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Monifieth on Monday evening.

Four fire appliances are currently at the scene on Victoria Grange after reports of a fire at a house.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 4.09pm of a fire at a house on Victoria Grange in Monifieth.

“Four appliances, one each from Kingsway and Forfar stations, as well as two from Balmossie station, were dispatched.

“All are currently still at the scene of what is an ongoing incident.”

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.