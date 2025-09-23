New Perth High School shut for second day after recurrence of power fault

The new Perth High School has been forced to shut for a second day due to the recurrence of a power fault.

Pupils were sent home from the £80 million school on Monday after a power failure.

The council then announced later in the day that the issue had been resolved and the school would open as normal on Tuesday.

However, in a further statement on Tuesday morning, Perth and Kinross Council said the school was being forced to stay closed.

The statement said: “Unfortunately, there was a recurrence of the power failure at Perth High School this morning and the school will have to remain closed again today.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and engineers are on site.

“Pupils should stay at home. If they have already left, please collect them.

“If this is not possible transport home from school will be arranged, if your child gets on school transport that has already collected your child.”

The cause of the power failure has not been revealed.

The Courier has approached Perth and Kinross Council for more information.

