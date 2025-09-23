Monifieth neighbour tells of shock after her pets rescued during house fire

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at seeing a fierce fire at a house in Monifieth.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the property in Victoria Grange for more than five hours on Monday night.

A neighbour explained that neither she nor the owner of the house affected were present when the fire broke out.

After hearing about the fire, she raced home to find her cats being freed from the burning building.

Video taken by Balmossie Fire Station shows the ferocity of the flames at the height of the blaze.

Monifieth resident ‘got a call to say my house was on fire’

Four fire appliances descended on Victoria Grange after reports of a fire at the property at around 4.15pm.

Dighty Street and Angus Wynd were closed as a precaution.

The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I was away collecting my children from school when the fire broke out.

“My neighbour was also away from her house.”

She said: “I got a call to say my house was on fire. It was an incredible shock and I raced home.

“When I got there, I discovered my neighbour’s house was on fire.

“She came too, and my first thought as we were all safe was to try to get my cats out.

“Fortunately, we managed and the fire brigade arrived and took over.”

The woman added that they could only stand and watch as firefighters fought the fierce blaze.

She added: “The wind was blowing the flames away from my house, so, although my neighbour’s house looks pretty badly damaged, we are lucky that ours is ok.

“There’s not another house immediately at the other side.

“There’s not even any real smoke damage – just a bit of blackening at the patio at the back.”

She added: “The main thing is no one has been injured – it could have been so much worse.

“We finally got back into our house just after 9pm. I think the people whose house it is are staying with friends meantime.”

Firefighters remained at the house for more than five hours as efforts were made to extinguish the blaze.

‘Smoke billowing out of a window’ as fire took hold

Monifieth resident, Lucy Bertie, was walking her dog when she came across the emergency response.

She told the Courier: “I was walking the dog with a friend, and we saw what looked like police tape, but it was just plain.

“We kept walking, we looked around the corner and saw three fire engines and police vehicles.

“We weren’t sure what happened, but we could see the fire.

“A couple of minutes later, smoke started billowing out of an upstairs window.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 4.09pm of a fire at a house on Victoria Grange in Monifieth.

“Four appliances, one each from Kingsway and Forfar stations, as well as two from closure-threatened Balmossie station, were dispatched.”

In a later update, the service confirmed the last fire appliance left the scene at 9.16pm on Monday and that there had been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.