Five-year Angus crematorium battle back at Court of Session next month

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor has twice seen his bid for a crematorium at Duntrune granted on appeal by Angus councillors since he first lodged plans for the £5 million development in 2020.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor first submitted plans for the Duntrune site in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A farmer’s five-year fight to secure permission for a new Angus crematorium will return to Scotland’s highest civil court next month.

Guthrie Batchelor first lodged plans for the site at Duntrune, on the Angus Council border with Dundee, in November 2020.

His family has farmed in Angus for eight generations. Mr Batchelor said the site is the “ideal” location for the 125-mourner facility.

There is currently only one Angus crematorium at Parkgrove, near Friockheim.

The Duntrune proposal triggered massive local opposition.

Hundreds of objections were lodged on grounds including road safety and the location, with opponents saying the site was entirely unsuitable.

Duntrune crematorium first approved in 2023

In 2023, Mr Batchelor secured the green light for the project.

At that time, Angus planning review councillors overturned a 2021 decision by officers to block the scheme.

But local objector Paul Dixon challenged the appeal committee’s decision in the Court of Session.

Objectors to plans for a crematorium at Duntrune in Angus.
More than 700 objections were lodged against the crematorium proposal. Image: Paul Reid

The authority did not contest Mr Dixon’s assertion the Duntrune decision was unlawful.

It led the court to order the council to constitute a new appeal committee to consider the application.

However, it also granted conditional approval for the greenfield site in August 2024.

Crematorium delayed by second Court of Session challenge

Mr Batchelor was set to progress the crematorium build until a second court challenge was mounted by Mr Dixon at the end of last year.

He sought a statutory review of the second appeal outcome.

Court of Session rolls reveal Mr Dixon’s case against Angus Council is scheduled to be heard next month.

It will call in Edinburgh on Wednesday October 15.

The matter is due to be heard before the Lord President, Lord Pentland, and fellow judges Lord Doherty and Lord Ericht.

Mr Batchelor said: “We await the outcome of the Court of Session matter.

“I hope Angus Council is successful in defending the appeal so we can move on with the project.”

