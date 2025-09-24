Angus planning ahead: Carnoustie school site homes, Arbroath caravan park season extended

Plans to build new homes on the site of a former Carnoustie primary school have been given the go-ahead.

Angus Council has approved its own proposal for a social housing development on land off Links Avenue.

The old Kinloch Primary School was demolished four years after it closed in 2006, and the area has been empty since.

However, the Kinloch site is used for community events throughout the year, including the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The decision to push forward with the scheme came despite more than 40 local objections, including traffic fears and pressure on local services.

Arbroath caravan park to extend opening season

Proposals to extend the opening period of the Red Lion Caravan Park in Arbroath have been approved.

The park, off Dundee Road, is run by Perthshire Caravans.

It has been given permission to open for an extra month.

It will now operate from February until November, having previously opened to holidaymakers in March each year.

The planning documents say the plans would support the viability of its new-look leisure zone, which was approved in October last year.

Five houses at Angus blacksmith site

Plans have been lodged to build five houses on the site of a former Angus blacksmith.

The McMurtrie Blacksmiths occupied the site, off Kellas Road in Wellbank, from the 1960s.

However, the land was recently cleared after the family firm said the building was in poor condition.

In 2023, they submitted plans to build three homes there.

These were approved; however, no work has taken place, and the site was put up for sale.

New proposals to build five detached three-bedroom homes “designed specifically for this location” have now been put forward by Susan Burness Architect.

Forfar convenience store could become Indian takeaway and barbers

A former convenience store in Forfar could become an Indian takeaway and barber shop under new plans.

Proposals for the empty unit at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

If the plans are approved, the building, previously a Premier store, would be divided into two units.

The majority of the space would become an Indian takeaway with a “limited dine-in restaurant”, while a smaller area would be turned into a barber shop.

