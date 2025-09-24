Angus planning ahead: Carnoustie school site homes, Arbroath caravan park season extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus planning ahead: Carnoustie school site homes, Arbroath caravan park season extended

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes houses at a former blacksmiths, and a new Indian takeaway and barber shop in Forfar.

By Ellidh Aitken
Angus planning ahead includes the approval of plans to build houses on a former Carnoustie school site. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Plans to build new homes on the site of a former Carnoustie primary school have been given the go-ahead.

Angus Council has approved its own proposal for a social housing development on land off Links Avenue.

The old Kinloch Primary School was demolished four years after it closed in 2006, and the area has been empty since.

However, the Kinloch site is used for community events throughout the year, including the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The decision to push forward with the scheme came despite more than 40 local objections, including traffic fears and pressure on local services.

Arbroath caravan park to extend opening season

The Red Lion Caravan Park will be allowed to extend its opening season. Image: DC Thomson

Proposals to extend the opening period of the Red Lion Caravan Park in Arbroath have been approved.

The park, off Dundee Road, is run by Perthshire Caravans.

It has been given permission to open for an extra month.

It will now operate from February until November, having previously opened to holidaymakers in March each year.

The planning documents say the plans would support the viability of its new-look leisure zone, which was approved in October last year.

Five houses at Angus blacksmith site

The site of the former blacksmith off Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala

Plans have been lodged to build five houses on the site of a former Angus blacksmith.

The McMurtrie Blacksmiths occupied the site, off Kellas Road in Wellbank, from the 1960s.

However, the land was recently cleared after the family firm said the building was in poor condition.

In 2023, they submitted plans to build three homes there.

These were approved; however, no work has taken place, and the site was put up for sale.

New proposals to build five detached three-bedroom homes “designed specifically for this location” have now been put forward by Susan Burness Architect.

Forfar convenience store could become Indian takeaway and barbers

The old Premier shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former convenience store in Forfar could become an Indian takeaway and barber shop under new plans.

Proposals for the empty unit at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

If the plans are approved, the building, previously a Premier store, would be divided into two units.

The majority of the space would become an Indian takeaway with a “limited dine-in restaurant”, while a smaller area would be turned into a barber shop.

You can find the Angus Council portal links to the applications here:

