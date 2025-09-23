Tayside drivers fear ‘terrible’ disruption as two major A90 roadworks take place at same time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside drivers fear ‘terrible’ disruption as two major A90 roadworks take place at same time

The works will also overlap with a third project, on the M90 south of Perth, next month.

By Andrew Robson
Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth
Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tayside drivers fear they will face “terrible” disruption next month as two major roadworks projects take place on the A90 at the same time.

Roadworks on the A90 Kingsway in Dundee, and between Dundee and Perth at Rait, will overlap for about two weeks in October.

It means anyone travelling between certain parts of Dundee and Perth or Perthshire will hit both sets of works on the same journey during the school holidays.

These two projects will also overlap with a third set of roadworks, on the M90 south of Perth, where there are overnight lane restrictions until October 26 before daytime closures are imposed until December.

All three projects will take place simultaneously between October 5 and October 20.

Major roadworks planned across Tayside.
Major roadworks planned across Tayside. Image: DC Thomson

The owner of one local courier business said the overlapping works on the Kingsway in Dundee and the A90 at Rait “are going to be terrible”.

The businessman, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s going to mess with a lot of the timings that drivers have to stick to and will have an impact on pick-ups too.

“It’s bad enough getting through the roadworks between Dundee and Perth at the moment, and we all know how bad the Kingsway is at the best of times.

“It will be terrible when the Kingsway works start.”

Irvine Morrison, transport and operations director at the Binn Group, based in Glenfarg, added: “We fully understand and appreciate the need for essential road maintenance to ensure long-term infrastructure improvements.

Roadworks ’cause unavoidable delays’

“However, undertaking multiple sets of roadworks simultaneously presents significant challenges for our operations.

“These disruptions are likely to affect our vehicle routes and cause unavoidable delays, which in turn can impact our drivers’ schedules.

“As a business that prioritises meeting customer expectations, any delay poses a risk to the service levels we strive to maintain.

“Furthermore, with strict time restraints on vehicle movements within Dundee and St Andrews, the current situation adds additional pressure on our logistics and planning teams.

“We respectfully ask that consideration be given to the cumulative effect of these works on local businesses and transport providers.”

What roadworks are taking place and when?

A90 Kingsway

Resurfacing work on the A90 between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road will take place from October 5 to October 20.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the works and several slip roads will be closed.

Amey says the £1.5 million project will take place during the school holidays to reduce disruption

A90 Dundee to Perth

Amey is also carrying out road safety improvements on the A90 central reservation from the Rait junction to Middlebank Farm.

The works have been ongoing since August, causing severe congestion at times, and run until October 31.

Residents of Kilspindie have complained about traffic “bombarding” their village as drivers seek to avoid the roadworks.

Amey previously confirmed the works are “progressing as planned”.

M90 near Glenfarg

There will be three months’ worth of closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on the M90 near Glenfarg, south of Bridge of Earn.

The work began today (Tuesday September 23) with overnight lane closures in place until October 26,.

All-day lane closures will then be in place until December 16.

Amey responds to A90 roadworks concerns

In response to the concerns raised, Amey said guidance for roadworks planning indicated that 5km between work sites is adequate to ensure traffic flows.

A spokesperson added: “It is recognised that the Kingsway works are likely to cause some journey time delays and these have been planned during the school holiday period when historically volumes are reduced from normal daily use.

“We are also undertaking advance notification to road users so that they may leave additional time for journeys or take alternative routes.

The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“While there is anticipated to be an element of disruption as a consequence of the works, this programme represents a significant investment in the area and is essential to provide significant safety improvements and long-term serviceability of the trunk roads, which we hope road users recognise outweigh short-term disruption.”

Once the Kingsway works are complete, changes to the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee are then finally set to begin.

Conversation