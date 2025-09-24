Dundee marina proposal threatened as soaring costs throw project into doubt

Ambitious plans to create a Dundee marina face an uncertain future as spiralling costs threaten to scupper the project.

Artist’s impressions of how the development could look were first unveiled to the public in 2019.

It was hoped the proposals would offer “high quality sheltered berthing with direct access for visiting sailors to the city centre shopping and associated facilities”.

The development is linked to the Tay Cities Region Deal, a decade-long initiative that promised around £700 million of investment in the region.

It was signed in December 2020 and so far has enabled £155m of the approved funding, as well as leveraging a further £180m of external investment.

‘Reshaping’ Tay Cities Deal

At the time, £11.35m was pledged to the marina, but due to rising costs since then it is now feared the project is “no longer feasible”.

Over the last 18 months the Tay Cities partnership has been assessing the “deliverability” of the projects proposed for the second half of the deal.

This is due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

The review process will see projects and programmes categorised into three strands:

Strand 1A: Projects confirmed as able to proceed as originally set out

Strand 1B: The project remains viable but with a substantive change

Strand 2: Projects that cannot proceed and will be replaced

A “refreshed programme” of projects will be agreed in autumn next year.

Councillors quiz city development chief

Details of the projects being examined in the review process have now been revealed in a council report.

It includes the proposed Dundee marina, which has been pledged £11.35m of funding from the deal.

The report was discussed at a meeting of the city governance committee held this week.

During the meeting, councillor Jimmy Black expressed his concern that the Dundee marina project could be scrapped.

He added: “I worry that the people who make the decision about reshaping things will not have sufficient information at hand to know the full potential of reopening the dock.”

Responding to Mr Black, executive director of city development for the council Robin Presswood admitted the costs associated with the marina are “considerable”.

He said: “It’s important to recognise that many of these projects were initially thought of almost 10 years ago and the deal process was announced a couple of years after that.

“The reality is many were conceptual with no planning consent in place prior to that.

“Our understanding is the costs associated with developing the marina, and particularly replacing the dock gate, are very considerable.

“So that is one we will be looking at very carefully to consider whether it is still feasible or if the money should be reallocated to another project.”