Former Ninewells breast surgeon struck off for sending explicit messages to ‘child’

Dr Douglas Brown, who is retired, will no longer be able to work as a doctor after the tribunal decision.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
A former Ninewells Hospital breast surgeon who was found to have sent inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy has been struck off.

Dr Douglas Brown, who is retired, will no longer be able to work as a doctor after the decision by a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing.

His name will be removed from the General Medical Council (GMC) register.

The sanction of erasure is only available in the most serious cases, including where alleged sex offences have been carried out.

The tribunal previously heard how police arrested Brown after he allegedly made inappropriate and sexually explicit remarks, and shared sexually explicit and inappropriate images, while he believed he was speaking to a child.

The Fife-based breast surgery specialist, who stopped working for NHS Tayside in 2022 after more than 20 years, was actually speaking to an undercover police officer in Yorkshire.

The criminal case was later dropped for an unspecified reason, but the MPTS works to a lower standard of proof.

After two days of deliberations, the MPTS panel confirmed last Thursday it had found the allegations against Brown, including claims he asked the ‘child’ for a picture of his erect penis, to be proved.

Brown pictured in 2013 meeting then Prince Charles, the future King, at the oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When the tribunal reconvened this week, GMC counsel Rina Hill made submissions on behalf of the regulator calling for Brown to be removed from the register.

She said: “Dr Brown’s conduct has been a breach of the core principles (of Good Medical Practice guidance).

“It is submitted that Dr Brown’s conduct is fundamentally incompatible with continued medical registration.”

The seven-day tribunal concluded on Tuesday with a decision to impose an immediate order of suspension on Brown’s registration.

Tribunal chair Amarjit Sagar said this was necessary to “protect members of the public”.

The Courier has taken a look at the once high-flying surgeon’s career, which included meeting the future King and fronting a breast cancer campaign.

Conversation