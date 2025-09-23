Aerial photos show new ‘milestone’ in construction of Callander Primary School

Aerial photographs show a new “milestone” has been reached in the development of Callander Primary School.

The £23 million project, which will form part of the Callander Community Campus, will replace the current school in Bridgend.

Images taken this week show the steel frame has now been installed, as the new building takes shape.

Work began at the site in March, and the purpose-built 3G sports pitch is expected to be handed over this autumn.

Drainage works and lower and upper ground level concrete foundations are in progress.

Planning permission for the new school was granted in November 2024 by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Planning Authority.

It will have capacity for up to 317 pupils and will have classrooms for additional support needs (ASN) pupils.

The school will sit alongside Callander Nursery, McLaren High School and McLaren Leisure Centre as part of the Callander Community Campus.

The project, which is being led by construction partners Kier and Hub East Central Scotland, is supported by Stirling Council and the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

‘Exciting milestone’ for Callander school

Stirling Council’s social work and education convener, Councillor Danny Gibson, said: “It’s an exciting milestone to see the steel frame of the building of the new Callander Primary School taking shape and I’m sure the local community are just as thrilled to see the progress of this modern learning facility, which will serve young learners for years to come.”

Phil McDowell, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, added: “Reaching the steel-frame milestone is a significant moment in the delivery of the new Callander Primary School.

“It reflects the strong collaboration between Stirling Council, Hub East Central Scotland, our supply chain partners and the wider design team.

“We look forward to progressing on site as the vision for this modern learning environment becomes reality.”

The Courier has previously outlined everything we know about Callander’s new primary school.

