Forfar pub price slashed 25% as flat above also goes on sale for just £17,000

A Forfar flat above a town pub is going to auction with a starting price of just £17,000.

And the vacant bar below has also had its sale price slashed by £30,000.

The Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan and flat above are being sold separately.

In June, it was announced the ‘Vikki’ was going on sale for the first time in 20 years.

It was described as a “a great little local pub”.

At that time, offers over £120,000 were being sought.

But it has been reduced by 25% to a fixed price of £90,000. Selling agents Christie and Co are marketing the property.

It had re-opened under new mine hosts this year.

But in July they announced the doors would be closing, saying the business was not sustainable.

Forfar flat has £17,000 starting price

The pub price cut comes as the flat above is being lined up for auction.

It is due to go under the hammer in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday.

The timed online auction starts at 10am.

The flat has a lounge, bedroom, kitchen and shower room.

It is described as having “massive potential yield” in a prime rental position. Potential monthly rental is forecast at more than £500 per month.

The property’s home report valuation in August this year was £50,000.

The auction listing states it was previously sold for more than £60,000 before being repossessed.