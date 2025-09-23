Forfar pub price slashed 25% as flat above also goes on sale for just £17,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar pub price slashed 25% as flat above also goes on sale for just £17,000

The price of the Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan has dropped by £30,000 since it went on the market earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
The Victoria Bar in Forfar and flat above are both up for sale. Image: Christie and Co
The Victoria Bar in Forfar and flat above are both up for sale. Image: Christie and Co

A Forfar flat above a town pub is going to auction with a starting price of just £17,000.

And the vacant bar below has also had its sale price slashed by £30,000.

The Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan and flat above are being sold separately.

In June, it was announced the ‘Vikki’ was going on sale for the first time in 20 years.

It was described as a “a great little local pub”.

At that time, offers over £120,000 were being sought.

Victoria Bar in Forfar.
The interior of the Victoria Bar in Forfar. Image: Christie & Co

But it has been reduced by 25% to a fixed price of £90,000. Selling agents Christie and Co are marketing the property.

It had re-opened under new mine hosts this year.

But in July they announced the doors would be closing, saying the business was not sustainable.

Forfar flat has £17,000 starting price

The pub price cut comes as the flat above is being lined up for auction.

It is due to go under the hammer in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday.

The timed online auction starts at 10am.

Flat for sale in Dundee Loan, Forfar.
The interior of the Dundee Loan flat. Image: Future Property Auctions
Forfar pub and flat for sale.
The rear of the Victoria Bar with the flat above. Image: Future Property Auctions

The flat has a lounge, bedroom, kitchen and shower room.

It is described as having “massive potential yield” in a prime rental position. Potential monthly rental is forecast at more than £500 per month.

The property’s home report valuation in August this year was £50,000.

The auction listing states it was previously sold for more than £60,000 before being repossessed.

 

