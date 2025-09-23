St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes

A St Andrews restaurant has been awarded a prestigious four AA Rosettes.

Haar, run by former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, received the accolade at a London ceremony on Monday night.

The Golf Place venue joins just four other Scottish restaurants to boast four AA Rosettes.

Only two have the coveted five AA Rosettes.

‘Special’ Haar in St Andrews wins four AA Rosettes

It means Haar is now deemed one of the best-rated restaurants in the country, according to the AA’s rankings.

Dean said: “Haar is special, so being awarded four Rosettes there means so much to the team and me, although of course I’m proud of the entire group (of restaurants).

“Haar is my baby, the flagship, the one that defines and sums up everything about me and my approach to all of this. It’s the absolute expression of me as a chef.

“That’s why I wanted rooms there – the idea I had was people are coming to my house for dinner and staying overnight. They’re guests in my home.

“It’s a very special place and I think it’s a different kind of restaurant. Seeing it recognised in this way means the world.”

Meanwhile, Perth restaurant Eolas at Murrayshall picked up the Notable Wine List award at the ceremony.

The Gleneagles Hotel received the Sustainable Award, with Perth’s The Townhouse a finalist in the B&B of the Year category.