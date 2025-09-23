St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes

Haar, run by Dean Banks, joins just four other Scottish restaurants to boast the accolade.

By Ben MacDonald
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
Dean Banks and Haar head chef Tasso Neofitos with their AA rosettes award. Image: Dirt Comms

A St Andrews restaurant has been awarded a prestigious four AA Rosettes.

Haar, run by former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, received the accolade at a London ceremony on Monday night.

The Golf Place venue joins just four other Scottish restaurants to boast four AA Rosettes.

Only two have the coveted five AA Rosettes.

‘Special’ Haar in St Andrews wins four AA Rosettes

It means Haar is now deemed one of the best-rated restaurants in the country, according to the AA’s rankings.

Dean said: “Haar is special, so being awarded four Rosettes there means so much to the team and me, although of course I’m proud of the entire group (of restaurants).

“Haar is my baby, the flagship, the one that defines and sums up everything about me and my approach to all of this. It’s the absolute expression of me as a chef.

Tasso Neofitos standing outside Haar.
Haar is on Golf Place in St Andrews. Image: Grant Anderson

“That’s why I wanted rooms there – the idea I had was people are coming to my house for dinner and staying overnight. They’re guests in my home.

“It’s a very special place and I think it’s a different kind of restaurant. Seeing it recognised in this way means the world.”

Meanwhile, Perth restaurant Eolas at Murrayshall picked up the Notable Wine List award at the ceremony.

The Gleneagles Hotel received the Sustainable Award, with Perth’s The Townhouse a finalist in the B&B of the Year category.

