Burntisland houses approved as Scottish Government overturns Fife Council ruling

A reporter has ruled the "unkempt" site would look better if it included housing.

By Claire Warrender
Grange Farm Steading, Burntisland
How Grange Farm Steading in Burntisland looks now. Image: Grange Leisure Ltd

A decision to block plans for eight houses near Burntisland has been overturned.

Scottish Government reporter Christopher Warren has ruled Fife councillors were wrong to refuse permission for a development at Grange Farm Steading last year.

The site, off the A909, currently includes a cluster of redundant and dilapidated farm buildings, which locals say attract antisocial behaviour.

Plan for Burntisland housing at Grange Fram steading
How the housing could look at Grange Farm Steading, Burntisland. Image: Grange Leisure Ltd

And Mr Warren said the proposal by Grange Leisure Ltd had the potential to enhance its appearance and character.

He added: “The proposal does not present any significant disadvantages.

“And the few limitations of the site are outweighed by the benefits of the development.”

Mr Warren said those benefits include a “modest but still important contribution” towards addressing the national housing emergency.

Burntisland housing site is ‘unkempt and overgrown’

Fife’s west and central planning committee decided the plan went against Scotland’s rural housing policy.

They also expressed concern the housing was too far outside Burntisland, meaning residents would be more likely to travel into town by car.

Finally, they ruled visibility at the site’s access point was not good enough to allow vehicles to exit safely.

However, in his decision notice Mr Warren described the access issue as “negligible”.

And he said national policy supports rural homes if the development is using brownfield land.

“The site is comprised of a redundant and dilapidated cluster of modern farm buildings and a redundant traditional dwelling,” he said.

“The land is unkempt and overgrown.

“There appears to be no prospect of returning it to its natural state without intervention.”

