When and how will new Perth and Kinross Council leader be picked?

Grant Laing resigned this week after being charged with embezzlement. So what will P&K Council do next?

Grant Laing with microphone and speech printed on paper with crowd of children, runners and cyclists behind
Former Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing at the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Perth and Kinross Council is searching for a new leader following the shock resignation of Grant Laing.

Mr Laing quit on Monday, citing “personal reasons”.

However, it later emerged he is facing embezzlement charges.

And that prompted the council to issue a clarifying statement, explaining: “The reasons for his resignation are not connected to Perth and Kinross Council funds, operations or activities.”

What happens next in search for new Perth and Kinross Council leader?

In addition to quitting as Perth and Kinross Council leader, Mr Laing has left the SNP.

He will continue to serve as an independent councillor for the Strathtay ward.

However, his former party is still the largest group on the council.

And its most pressing issue now will be to name his replacement as leader.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The leader is the main political spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

All 16 remaining members of Perth and Kinross Council’s SNP group are expected to meet in the next few days.

Insiders say they could name Mr Laing’s successor as council leader by the end of the week.

Assuming a candidate is selected, they will not automatically assume the political figurehead role, which comes with a salary of £50,063.

The SNP’s pick will have to be agreed by the full council.

It’s likely a motion will be put to the next meeting of all councillors on October 29.

Perth and Kinross deputy leader Eric Drysdale stepped up as acting head following Mr Laing’s departure.

Eric Drysdale smiling wearing yellow SNP rosette
Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Perth City Centre councillor will remain the acting leader, regardless of the choice of successor, until the full council meeting.

Speaking on Monday he said: “My priority as acting leader is to ensure stability and continuity for the council, its staff, and the communities we serve.”

Who are the 16 councillors who will name Grant Laing’s successor?

The other remaining SNP councillors are:

  • Ken Harvey (Carse of Gowrie);
  • Grant Stewart and Jack Welch (Strathmore);
  • Tom McEwan (Blairgowrie and Glens);
  • Mike Williamson (Highland);
  • Stewart Donaldson (Strathearn);
  • Steven Carr (Strathallan);
  • Richard Watters (Kinross-shire);
  • Michelle Frampton (Almond and Earn);
  • Iain MacPherson and Sheila McCole (Perth City South);
  • Carol Mair, Ian Massie and John Rebbeck (Perth City North);
  • Andrew Parrott (Perth City Centre).

Perth and Kinross Council’s political make-up is now SNP (16), Scottish Conservatives (12), Independents (six), Liberal Democrats (five) and Labour (one).

Following Mr Laing’s resignation, Police Scotland confirmed: “A 63-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement which occurred over a period of years between 2017 and 2025 in the Perth area.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

SNP sources told The Courier the resignation had come as a “surprise”, with one senior insider saying the party was only made aware on Monday morning.

