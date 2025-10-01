Calls for Camperdown play park upgrades as report reveals quality of Dundee facilities

Concerns have been raised over the condition of Dundee’s playparks as a new report reveals the quality of facilities across the city.

Dundee City Council (DCC) recently published a ‘play sufficiency assessment’ report which outlined the quantity, quality and accessibility of play provision across the city

The purpose of the report is to help the local authority improve outdoor play facilities.

It reviewed 89 playparks across Dundee – 69 of which are publicly owned and 20 privately managed.

Details were also given on Scottish Government funding giving to DCC to improve play parks across the city. Since 2021, £1.46 million has been provided.

More needs to be done, councillors say

However, opposition councillors say not enough is being done to maintain the city’s play facilities.

Strathmartine Ward councillor Daniel Coleman was among those raising his concerns, pointing to the damaged equipment at the Camperdown play park as an example.

Photos taken by the Liberal Democrat councillor reveals damaged swings and fenced off areas at the site.

He said: “There have been some good upgrades but that should apply to all, not just some, communities across the city.

“I am aware there are some improvements planned at the Camperdown children’s playpark, but I was shocked to see how poorly maintained it has been.

“It is vital that the government properly funds playpark improvements across Dundee.”

East end kids being ‘short changed’

Concerns were also raised by East End councillor Dorothy McHugh.

During a discussion on the play assessment report at a council committee meeting, the Labour councillor said young people in her ward were being “short-changed”.

The report details that there are seven play parks in the East End, equating to approximately 465 children and young people per play park.

This figure, the report says, is higher than the city-wide average, “suggesting a lower provision of play spaces relative to the population”.

Councillor McHugh said: “The only possible conclusion from this data is that children and young people of the East End ward, despite living in the most disadvantaged area of the city, are being short changed.

“Too often we identify and recognise where we need to target our resources and too often we fail to put our money where our mouth is.

“They deserve so much better.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The East End has been a focus for play investment over recent years with all play areas upgraded since 2018.

“Recent examples include Ballindean, Pitkerro Pirate Park and Pitairlie Park.

“Additional facilities have been introduced including a new MUGA at Douglas and adventure trail equipment in Linlathen.”

“There is a planned renewal of a large section of Camperdown play area to come forward, which will include more inclusive items as well as the replacement of old and worn equipment.”