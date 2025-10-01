Calls for Camperdown play park upgrades as report reveals quality of Dundee facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for Camperdown play park upgrades as report reveals quality of Dundee facilities

This comes after a Play Sufficiency Assessment report, which outlines the quality of playparks across the city went before councillors last week.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Daniel Coleman at Camperdown children's play park. Image: Councillor Coleman
Concerns have been raised over the condition of Dundee’s playparks as a new report reveals the quality of facilities across the city.

Dundee City Council (DCC) recently published a ‘play sufficiency assessment’ report which outlined the quantity, quality and accessibility of play provision across the city

The purpose of the report is to help the local authority improve outdoor play facilities.

It reviewed 89 playparks across Dundee – 69 of which are publicly owned and 20 privately managed.

Details were also given on Scottish Government funding giving to DCC to improve play parks across the city. Since 2021, £1.46 million has been provided.

More needs to be done, councillors say

However, opposition councillors say not enough is being done to maintain the city’s play facilities.

Strathmartine Ward councillor Daniel Coleman was among those raising his concerns, pointing to the damaged equipment at the Camperdown play park as an example.

Photos taken by the Liberal Democrat councillor reveals damaged swings and fenced off areas at the site.

Damaged swings at Camperdown play park. Image: Councillor Daniel Coleman

He said: “There have been some good upgrades but that should apply to all, not just some, communities across the city.

“I am aware there are some improvements planned at the Camperdown children’s playpark, but I was shocked to see how poorly maintained it has been.

“It is vital that the government properly funds playpark improvements across Dundee.”

Camperdown play park. Image: Councillor Daniel Coleman

East end kids being ‘short changed’

Concerns were also raised by East End councillor Dorothy McHugh.

During a discussion on the play assessment report at a council committee meeting, the Labour councillor said young people in her ward were being “short-changed”.

The report details that there are seven play parks in the East End, equating to approximately 465 children and young people per play park.

This figure, the report says, is higher than the city-wide average, “suggesting a lower provision of play spaces relative to the population”.

Councillor McHugh said: “The only possible conclusion from this data is that children and young people of the East End ward, despite living in the most disadvantaged area of the city, are being short changed.

Councillor Dorothy McHugh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Too often we identify and recognise where we need to target our resources and too often we fail to put our money where our mouth is.

“They deserve so much better.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The East End has been a focus for play investment over recent years with all play areas upgraded since 2018.

“Recent examples include Ballindean, Pitkerro Pirate Park and Pitairlie Park.

“Additional facilities have been introduced including a new MUGA at Douglas and adventure trail equipment in Linlathen.”

“There is a planned renewal of a large section of Camperdown play area to come forward, which will include more inclusive items as well as the replacement of old and worn equipment.”

