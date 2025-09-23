Speed camera van for Angus hotspot where more than 50% of drivers go too fast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speed camera van for Angus hotspot where more than 50% of drivers go too fast

Residents raised concerns about the speed of motorists on the road through Eassie and Balkeerie.

By Graham Brown
The camera van will target the area around Eassie Hall and primary school. Image: Google
Rural Angus speeders will be targeted in a new clampdown after a survey showed more than half were breaking the 30mph limit.

A speed camera van is to be deployed on the C16 between Balkeerie and Eassie.

It follows concerns from people living in the area.

They feared for the safety of residents, as well as families using the road to walk to Eassie Primary School.

A recent speed survey revealed 53% of drivers were travelling above the 30mph limit.

Police Scotland Safety Cameras is about to launch a three-month enforcement programme with a roadside camera van.

It will begin on October 1.

Angus councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Residents raised concerns about speeding in Balkeerie and it’s important we listen and respond to our community.

“This step is a measured approach to reduce vehicle speeds and assess whether further, more permanent action is needed.

“We will continue to work with Police Scotland to ensure all our roads are safe for all users across Angus.”

Three-month Eassie speeding clampdown

North Safety Camera Unit manager Eric Dunion said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three-month period.

“We know this rural road is often used by cyclists and pedestrians.

He said it included people going to Eassie Primary School.

Balkeerie village in Angus.
Balkeerie residents raised concern about the speed of traffic passing their homes. Image: Google

“Residents have rightly raised their concerns about the level of speeding vehicles,” he added.

“This was confirmed with the speed survey which highlighted that motorists were travelling in excess of the limit.”

It comes as Angus Council considers whether to drop the speed limit in all towns and villages to 20mph.

A consultation on the nationwide Scottish Government speed strategy is underway.

This week, Tayside’s top police officer said she hoped 20mph zones would be “self-policing”.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said the strategy aimed to “educate drivers and riders to slow down”.

But she told Angus scrutiny committee members that did not mean her officers would not police 20mph zones.

Conversation