Speed camera van for Angus hotspot where more than 50% of drivers go too fast

Rural Angus speeders will be targeted in a new clampdown after a survey showed more than half were breaking the 30mph limit.

A speed camera van is to be deployed on the C16 between Balkeerie and Eassie.

It follows concerns from people living in the area.

They feared for the safety of residents, as well as families using the road to walk to Eassie Primary School.

A recent speed survey revealed 53% of drivers were travelling above the 30mph limit.

Police Scotland Safety Cameras is about to launch a three-month enforcement programme with a roadside camera van.

It will begin on October 1.

Angus councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Residents raised concerns about speeding in Balkeerie and it’s important we listen and respond to our community.

“This step is a measured approach to reduce vehicle speeds and assess whether further, more permanent action is needed.

“We will continue to work with Police Scotland to ensure all our roads are safe for all users across Angus.”

Three-month Eassie speeding clampdown

North Safety Camera Unit manager Eric Dunion said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three-month period.

“We know this rural road is often used by cyclists and pedestrians.

He said it included people going to Eassie Primary School.

“Residents have rightly raised their concerns about the level of speeding vehicles,” he added.

“This was confirmed with the speed survey which highlighted that motorists were travelling in excess of the limit.”

It comes as Angus Council considers whether to drop the speed limit in all towns and villages to 20mph.

A consultation on the nationwide Scottish Government speed strategy is underway.

This week, Tayside’s top police officer said she hoped 20mph zones would be “self-policing”.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said the strategy aimed to “educate drivers and riders to slow down”.

But she told Angus scrutiny committee members that did not mean her officers would not police 20mph zones.