Perth Thimblerow leisure centre row: What’s changed since controversial PH2O plan was approved?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth Thimblerow leisure centre row: What’s changed since controversial PH2O plan was approved?

A year has passed since councillors approved plans to build Perth's PH2O leisure centre and pool at Thimblerow. So what's happening now?

By Morag Lindsay
Protesters outside Perth and Kinross Council HQ
Perth and Kinross Council has faced strong public opposition to its plan to build the PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A year has passed since councillors first approved controversial plans for Perth’s new PH2O leisure centre and swimming pool at Thimblerow.

Since then we’ve seen a re-think on the building’s facilities and continuing calls to reverse the decision altogether and invest in the city’s existing sports venues instead.

Meanwhile, Thimblerow is still a Perth and Kinross Council-operated car park.

Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewars Centre are still open at their Glover Street bases.

And another 12 months have elapsed since opponents were told the council could not afford to delay the PH2O project any longer.

So what’s happening to the Thimblerow plans?

And is the £74 million PH2O leisure centre – first mooted in 2014 – any closer to becoming a reality?

Pool changes delay Perth leisure centre project

The project was stalled when councillors sent staff back to the drawing board following last September’s approval.

Group of people with protest signs outside Perth Leisure Pool
Protests outside the old Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Richard Wilkins

The full council voted for the Thimblerow option by 20 votes to 18.

But officers were challenged to come up with fresh plans that included more space for leisure swimming at the new centre.

This revised design was only rubber-stamped when the full council met in June this year.

In addition to a 430-square-metre leisure water area with internal flumes, the three-storey PH2O will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, teaching pool and holiday and weekend inflatables in the main pool.

Pool with internal flumes and families playing in water
Council bosses have added internal flumes to the leisure pool facilities at Perth’s PH2O building. Image: Shutterstock

Aside from swimming, it will include an indoor play area, games hall, gym, studios, and cafe.

Protesters staged a last-ditch bid to persuade the council to abandon the revised plans.

But this time they were approved by a larger majority – 24 votes to 15.

What does Blair swimming pool saga mean for Perth PH2O leisure plans?

The council’s head of Stephen Crawford revealed last week that council officers are currently drawing up the requirements for the swimming facilities at Thimblerow.

Mr Crawford said the PH2O plans are being developed by the same team who oversaw construction of the long-delayed Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.

And he assured councillors they would learn from the problems which have dogged the Blairgowrie scheme.

The exterior of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
The opening of the Blairgowrie Leisure Centre was delayed. Image: Live Active

It finally opened to the public at the end of August, 34 weeks behind schedule.

But Mr Crawford admitted a 12-litre “puddle” is gathering in a technical room every day.

And he said he could not say with 100% certainty whether it’s a fresh leak or connected to the problems with the swimming pool that delayed the opening.

“It is the same team, my team, who are receiving this building and dealing with these issues who are currently writing the client’s requirements for the swimming at PH2O,” he told last week’s meeting.

“We will look at that in light of the lessons we have learned here and will bring those through for the PH2O project.”

Council deal with charity for new housing on Perth swimming pool site

Perth and Kinross Council says it’s making progress on its plans for the site of the old Perth Leisure Pool after PH2O opens.

Perth leisure pool exterior with flumes
Housing is planned for the old Perth Leisure Pool site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It signed a memorandum of agreement with Capability Scotland in August this year.

This document outlines how the council and the charity will work together to provide a mix of housing on the Glover Street site.

Capability Scotland entered the PH2O debate in June with a plan to relocate its services from Upper Springland to the old leisure pool site.

The charity says the city centre site will allow it to safeguard more than 200 skilled jobs and maintain continuity of care for around 100 people.

PH2O project part of wider investment in Perth city centre

The Thimblerow development was hailed as the cornerstone of the “Perth City Integrated Investment Plan” when the location first emerged last autumn.

Thimblerow car park sign with cars parked behind
The new Perth leisure centre and pool is planned for the site of Thimblerow car park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Previous plans for PH2O had been centred on Glover Street.

But Thimblerow supporters in the council said building there would help to attract more families into the city centre.

The PH2O plans were approved as part of a package of measures, which also included the purchase of the council’s Pullar House offices and the Kinnoull Street car park next door.

The council had leased the two buildings for the last 25 years as part of a Private Finance Initiative agreement.

Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
Perth and Kinross Council has taken ownership of Kinnoull Street car park. Image: Google Maps

Perth and Kinross Council has now taken over the Kinnoull Street car park from its previous operator Smart Parking.

It is also in the process of turning Pullar House into a “public sector hub”, sharing the space along with a number of other agencies.

Change of leader, but no change in direction

Perth and Kinross Council’s political leadership changed last week after councillor Grant Laing was charged with embezzlement.

His deputy, Perth city centre councillor Eric Drysdale, became the new leader on Wednesday.

He was an avid supporter of the PH2O Thimblerow plans in his previous role, and there’s no sign that this is about to change.

Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale has spoken exclusively to The Courier about his priorities. Image: DC THomson

Mr Drysdale said: “PH2O is a key part of the investment we’re making in Perth’s future.

“It’s about more than replacing facilities – it’s about creating a modern, inclusive destination that brings people into the city centre and supports our wider regeneration goals.

“The recent Memorandum of Agreement with Capability Scotland is a great example of how we’re planning collaboratively to deliver both new housing and vital services to support some of our most vulnerable residents to keep their home in Perth.”

More from News

Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee councillors sign letter calling out far right Picture shows; Dundee councillors (L to R): Wendy Scullin, Siobhan Tolland, Nadia Nadia El-Nakla and Heather Anderson and and Dorothy McHugh.. City Square . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 29/09/2025
Women’s safety fears branded 'racist lies' in open letter backed by Dundee councillors
9
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Five councils were given the same FOI request - only Perth and Kinross refused…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to…
John Swinney and Toyota's Gregory Culshaw standing at entrance to Toyota Training Academy inside Perth Prison with crowd of people around them
Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the…
Murraygate, Dundee.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Murraygate defibrillator dismissed as 'clutter' & hazardous waste near bowling alley
Natasha Hunter
Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500
John Trainer
Fife football fan's 'deranged' attack on police after Old Firm match
An area of South Road Park in Dundee was taped off.
Man, 34, charged in connection with assault with intent to rob in Dundee
Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth.
Dundee and Fife MSPs broke Holyrood rules on taxpayer-funded websites
5

Conversation