Perth Thimblerow leisure centre row: What’s changed since controversial PH2O plan was approved?

A year has passed since councillors first approved controversial plans for Perth’s new PH2O leisure centre and swimming pool at Thimblerow.

Since then we’ve seen a re-think on the building’s facilities and continuing calls to reverse the decision altogether and invest in the city’s existing sports venues instead.

Meanwhile, Thimblerow is still a Perth and Kinross Council-operated car park.

Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewars Centre are still open at their Glover Street bases.

And another 12 months have elapsed since opponents were told the council could not afford to delay the PH2O project any longer.

So what’s happening to the Thimblerow plans?

And is the £74 million PH2O leisure centre – first mooted in 2014 – any closer to becoming a reality?

Pool changes delay Perth leisure centre project

The project was stalled when councillors sent staff back to the drawing board following last September’s approval.

The full council voted for the Thimblerow option by 20 votes to 18.

But officers were challenged to come up with fresh plans that included more space for leisure swimming at the new centre.

This revised design was only rubber-stamped when the full council met in June this year.

In addition to a 430-square-metre leisure water area with internal flumes, the three-storey PH2O will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, teaching pool and holiday and weekend inflatables in the main pool.

Aside from swimming, it will include an indoor play area, games hall, gym, studios, and cafe.

Protesters staged a last-ditch bid to persuade the council to abandon the revised plans.

But this time they were approved by a larger majority – 24 votes to 15.

What does Blair swimming pool saga mean for Perth PH2O leisure plans?

The council’s head of Stephen Crawford revealed last week that council officers are currently drawing up the requirements for the swimming facilities at Thimblerow.

Mr Crawford said the PH2O plans are being developed by the same team who oversaw construction of the long-delayed Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.

And he assured councillors they would learn from the problems which have dogged the Blairgowrie scheme.

It finally opened to the public at the end of August, 34 weeks behind schedule.

But Mr Crawford admitted a 12-litre “puddle” is gathering in a technical room every day.

And he said he could not say with 100% certainty whether it’s a fresh leak or connected to the problems with the swimming pool that delayed the opening.

“It is the same team, my team, who are receiving this building and dealing with these issues who are currently writing the client’s requirements for the swimming at PH2O,” he told last week’s meeting.

“We will look at that in light of the lessons we have learned here and will bring those through for the PH2O project.”

Council deal with charity for new housing on Perth swimming pool site

Perth and Kinross Council says it’s making progress on its plans for the site of the old Perth Leisure Pool after PH2O opens.

It signed a memorandum of agreement with Capability Scotland in August this year.

This document outlines how the council and the charity will work together to provide a mix of housing on the Glover Street site.

Capability Scotland entered the PH2O debate in June with a plan to relocate its services from Upper Springland to the old leisure pool site.

The charity says the city centre site will allow it to safeguard more than 200 skilled jobs and maintain continuity of care for around 100 people.

PH2O project part of wider investment in Perth city centre

The Thimblerow development was hailed as the cornerstone of the “Perth City Integrated Investment Plan” when the location first emerged last autumn.

Previous plans for PH2O had been centred on Glover Street.

But Thimblerow supporters in the council said building there would help to attract more families into the city centre.

The PH2O plans were approved as part of a package of measures, which also included the purchase of the council’s Pullar House offices and the Kinnoull Street car park next door.

The council had leased the two buildings for the last 25 years as part of a Private Finance Initiative agreement.

Perth and Kinross Council has now taken over the Kinnoull Street car park from its previous operator Smart Parking.

It is also in the process of turning Pullar House into a “public sector hub”, sharing the space along with a number of other agencies.

Change of leader, but no change in direction

Perth and Kinross Council’s political leadership changed last week after councillor Grant Laing was charged with embezzlement.

His deputy, Perth city centre councillor Eric Drysdale, became the new leader on Wednesday.

He was an avid supporter of the PH2O Thimblerow plans in his previous role, and there’s no sign that this is about to change.

Mr Drysdale said: “PH2O is a key part of the investment we’re making in Perth’s future.

“It’s about more than replacing facilities – it’s about creating a modern, inclusive destination that brings people into the city centre and supports our wider regeneration goals.

“The recent Memorandum of Agreement with Capability Scotland is a great example of how we’re planning collaboratively to deliver both new housing and vital services to support some of our most vulnerable residents to keep their home in Perth.”