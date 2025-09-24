Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan

An announcement over the future of a bus service linking Dundee with Tayport, Cupar and St Andrews has provoked an outcry.

By Claire Warrender
A number of bus service changes are planned. Image: DC Thomson
Tayport bus passengers will have to cross the Tay Bridge twice before travelling to Cupar if planned cuts go ahead.

Stagecoach has provoked an outcry with its proposed major shake-up of service 42, which currently links Dundee with Tayport, St Andrews and Cupar.

The new route will be between Dundee and Tayport only, running every 20 minutes.

Tay Road Bridge
Tayport passengers will have to cross the Tay Bridge twice to get to Cupar.

And anyone who wants to go from the Fife village to Cupar will have to change to a different bus in Dundee.

The move is among a number of proposed service changes across the region, announced by Stagecoach last week.

And more than 350 people have already signed a petition opposing it.

Stagecoach insists the plan is “data-led”, with few people using the 42 to travel south of Tayport.

However, SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby branded it ridiculous and has organised a public meeting to allow locals to air their concerns.

Outcry over Stagecoach changes

The Tay Bridgehead councillor stated “It’s another rural community being cut off yet again.

“This is isolating communities from each other and making life difficult for many people who use the bus to get to work or school.”

Ms Kennedy-Dalby told The Courier she received more than 100 emails from worried constituents within three days of the Stagecoach announcement.

Councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby at Cupar railway station bus stop
Councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby says the Tayport bus route cuts are ridiculous. Image: Supplied

“There are students at St Andrews University who rent accommodation in Tayport,” she said.

“There are also care staff living in Tayport who work in Cupar.

“And some of the children here take the bus to Madras or Bell Baxter.

“They will all need to get at least two buses if this goes ahead.”

Stagecoach is running an online public consultation on all of the changes until September 30.

And the company is encouraging people to submit their views.

Public meeting to discuss Tayport bus issue

Ms Kennedy-Dalby has been leafleting Tayport householders to make sure they are aware of the proposal.

And a petition by local woman Elizabeth Ellis calling on Stagecoach to scrap the cuts is being widely shared.

Meanwhile, the public meeting takes place at The Dolphin Centre, Tayport, at 7pm on October 3.

Stagecoach has defended its move.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the level of regular bus use on some routes is low and the current frequencies outweigh demand.

“Most of the use on the 42 service is between Tayport and Dundee, which is why we have proposed increased frequency in that direction.

“By contrast, we see very little southbound usage on this service at present.”

Moffat and Williamson run less frequent buses between Tayport and St Andrews but they do not stop in Cupar.

