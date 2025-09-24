Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan

Tayport bus passengers will have to cross the Tay Bridge twice before travelling to Cupar if planned cuts go ahead.

Stagecoach has provoked an outcry with its proposed major shake-up of service 42, which currently links Dundee with Tayport, St Andrews and Cupar.

The new route will be between Dundee and Tayport only, running every 20 minutes.

And anyone who wants to go from the Fife village to Cupar will have to change to a different bus in Dundee.

The move is among a number of proposed service changes across the region, announced by Stagecoach last week.

And more than 350 people have already signed a petition opposing it.

Stagecoach insists the plan is “data-led”, with few people using the 42 to travel south of Tayport.

However, SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby branded it ridiculous and has organised a public meeting to allow locals to air their concerns.

Outcry over Stagecoach changes

The Tay Bridgehead councillor stated “It’s another rural community being cut off yet again.

“This is isolating communities from each other and making life difficult for many people who use the bus to get to work or school.”

Ms Kennedy-Dalby told The Courier she received more than 100 emails from worried constituents within three days of the Stagecoach announcement.

“There are students at St Andrews University who rent accommodation in Tayport,” she said.

“There are also care staff living in Tayport who work in Cupar.

“And some of the children here take the bus to Madras or Bell Baxter.

“They will all need to get at least two buses if this goes ahead.”

Stagecoach is running an online public consultation on all of the changes until September 30.

And the company is encouraging people to submit their views.

Public meeting to discuss Tayport bus issue

Ms Kennedy-Dalby has been leafleting Tayport householders to make sure they are aware of the proposal.

And a petition by local woman Elizabeth Ellis calling on Stagecoach to scrap the cuts is being widely shared.

Meanwhile, the public meeting takes place at The Dolphin Centre, Tayport, at 7pm on October 3.

Stagecoach has defended its move.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the level of regular bus use on some routes is low and the current frequencies outweigh demand.

“Most of the use on the 42 service is between Tayport and Dundee, which is why we have proposed increased frequency in that direction.

“By contrast, we see very little southbound usage on this service at present.”

Moffat and Williamson run less frequent buses between Tayport and St Andrews but they do not stop in Cupar.