Two Xplore Dundee buses left smashed up after crash

Two Xplore Dundee buses have been left smashed up after a crash.

The double-decker buses were involved in a collision on Victoria Road, close to the junction with Wellington Street, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Police called the fire brigade to the scene, as people were initially stuck inside one of the buses due to the doors not working.

Two buses involved in Dundee crash

However, they were released by officers before firefighters arrived.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

The front windscreen of one bus was left smashed, while the rear window, a side window and a panel on the other bus were completely gone.

Smashed glass was also strewn across the road.

One of the buses was towed from the scene at about 2pm while and the other was driven away minutes later.

Police Scotland and Xplore Dundee have been approached for more information.