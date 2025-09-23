News Driver, 63, charged after woman hit by bus in Dundee city centre The entrance to Dundee Bus Station was sealed off after the incident last week. By Andrew Robson September 23 2025, 6:47pm September 23 2025, 6:47pm Share Driver, 63, charged after woman hit by bus in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5337905/driver-charged-woman-bus-dundee-city-centre/ Copy Link Several police cars were called to the scene on Trades Lane. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A 63-year-old has been charged after a woman was hit by a bus in Dundee city centre. Several police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the incident at the entrance to Dundee Bus Station on Wednesday afternoon. A cordon was in place on Seagate at the Trades Lane and St Andrew’s Street junction at around 2.30pm. A female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident. The street was cordoned off following the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson In an update, Police Scotland confirmed the driver of the bus has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence. A spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus at Trades Lane, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “A 63-year-old woman was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”