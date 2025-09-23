Driver, 63, charged after woman hit by bus in Dundee city centre

A 63-year-old has been charged after a woman was hit by a bus in Dundee city centre.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the incident at the entrance to Dundee Bus Station on Wednesday afternoon.

A cordon was in place on Seagate at the Trades Lane and St Andrew’s Street junction at around 2.30pm.

A female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident.

In an update, Police Scotland confirmed the driver of the bus has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus at Trades Lane, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 63-year-old woman was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”