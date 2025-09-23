Driver, 63, charged after woman hit by bus in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Driver, 63, charged after woman hit by bus in Dundee city centre

The entrance to Dundee Bus Station was sealed off after the incident last week.

By Andrew Robson
Several police vehicles were called to the scene in Trades Lane, Dundee.
Several police cars were called to the scene on Trades Lane. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 63-year-old has been charged after a woman was hit by a bus in Dundee city centre.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the incident at the entrance to Dundee Bus Station on Wednesday afternoon.

A cordon was in place on Seagate at the Trades Lane and St Andrew’s Street junction at around 2.30pm.

A female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident.

The street was cordoned off following the incident.
The street was cordoned off following the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

In an update, Police Scotland confirmed the driver of the bus has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus at Trades Lane, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 63-year-old woman was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from News

A811 near Stirling.
Man, 73, charged after fatal Christmas Day crash in Stirlingshire
The £80 million Perth High School opened in August
New Perth High School to shut for third day after recurrence of power fault
Courtney Maich and Alannah O'Neill
Dundee drinkers who forced Jet2 flight to be diverted appear in court
An area of South Road Park in Dundee was taped off.
'Extensive' cordon at Dundee park as police probe assault
One of the badly damaged Xplore busses.
Two Xplore Dundee buses left smashed up after crash
The camera van will target the area around Eassie Hall and primary school. Image: Google
Speed camera van for Angus hotspot where more than 50% of drivers go too…
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Armed officers at the scene.
Dundee crossbow man tried to kill police during Whitfield shoot-out
Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth
Tayside drivers fear 'terrible' disruption as two major A90 roadworks take place at same…
2
The new Callander Primary School from above, in September 2025.
Aerial photos show new 'milestone' in construction of Callander Primary School